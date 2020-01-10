Tyree: How will you commemorate the ACLU's 100th birthday?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Is there a single American who doesn’t owe at least a grudging “thank you” to the ACLU, whether it be for the Miranda rights of the accused, more humane treatment of mental illness or attempts to apply the brakes to a government surveillance state?

No one should automatically think of the ACLU as “the enemy,” because we never know when we might have to go running to them for help. (Running and hopping over the sidewalk piles of excrement left by transient ACLU clients, but running nonetheless.)

We’re not really a nation of ingrates. It’s just that, to some segments of society, the ACLU seems to be photo-bombing every single issue more serious than the color of the dog catcher’s badge. Besides volunteers, they employ nearly 300 staff lawyers. As the saying goes, “When your only tool is 300 lawyers, every job starts to look like 300 lawsuits.”

Citizens outside the groups most often catered to by the ACLU are glad the organization did the heavy lifting on certain labor laws or housing laws 10, 25, 50 years ago. But right now, they view them like a hazmat team that cleans up a nuclear power plant meltdown and then hangs around indefinitely to nitpick. (“You’re not going to leave that paper clip lying around at an OCD-triggering angle, are you, dude?”)