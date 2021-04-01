 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tyree: May I sing the housing subdivision blues?
0 comments

Tyree: May I sing the housing subdivision blues?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Danny Tyree

Danny Tyree Perspective

My wife and I would never have met, except that her family fled a densely populated state when she was 11.

Given her satisfaction with the simple life (deer in the yard, the neighbors’ ponds and livestock across the road), I dreaded sharing game-changing news with her the other evening.

“One of the neighbors said a 100-house subdivision is planned for one mile away on our country road.”

(Technically, I think the revelation was “One of the neighbors said a 100-house subdivision is planned for one mile away on our country road; now, where’s my supper, woman?” I’ll probably be able to remember more precisely when the swelling goes down.)

Don’t get me wrong. I’m not holier-than-thou when it comes to turning forests and pastureland into domiciles. For much of my childhood, my father helped keep a roof over our heads by working as an agent for my mother’s cousin, a real estate developer.

(Dad also kept a FLOOR under our feet, but I’ve noticed parents never get much credit for any non-roof amenities. Maybe parents should diversify their speeches. “Well, young lady, as long as you’re benefitting from my threshold and my wainscotting, you’re living by MY rules!”)

My wife and I became homeowners nearly 28 years ago, so I balk at begrudging anyone else their own shot at affordable housing and the American Dream. Granted, the American Dream ain’t what it used to be, if townsfolks’ new aspiration is to be wedged between Casa de Tyree and the industrial park! I’m just saying.

Yes, everyone is entitled to their own little piece of Paradise — which brings an interesting twist to a classic philosophical conundrum: “How many angels can dance on the head of a pin?” (“I don’t know — but way more than can fit on Mike’s subdivision deck, dude.”)

I refuse to be one of those petition-waving NIMBY (“Not in My Back Yard”) soreheads. Because, frankly, most of the theoretical future neighbors would stare and ask, “What’s a back yard?”

I’m not even going to lose any sleep over the eventual cute, ironic name of the subdivision. You know, the developments are usually celebrating something that is no longer around BECAUSE of the development. Maybe it will be Turkey Cove or Groundhog Meadows — or The Ability to Turn Your Cat Outdoors Without It Getting Splattered by Umpteen Garbage Trucks, Ambulances and Police Cars Acres!!!

Ours is not the only part of the county experiencing a flood of home construction. People from every corner are gobsmacked by the situation and ask some variation of “If we suddenly need all these houses, where the (bleep) are the people living NOW?”

Good question. Maybe there are citizens far to the north hearing the Siren call and rationalizing, “Yes, they’ll be cookie-cutter homes, but they’ll be cookie-cutter homes that will provide AIR CONDITIONING BILLS out the wazoo.”

Or, most likely, we will see pasty-skinned adult children emerging from their parents’ basements in search of a home of their own. (“The man at the hardware store called this a ‘leaf blower’ – but it would be so cool to use against Orcs and trolls!”)

I’ll not stand in the way of Progress. Even if rising home values supersize my tax bill.

“Well, old man, as long as you’re living in MY COUNTY, you’re not going out with money left in your pockets!”

*Sigh*

Danny Tyree welcomes responses at tyreetyrades@aol.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Outfitters: Senators deserve our thanks for taking a thoughtful approach
Columns

Outfitters: Senators deserve our thanks for taking a thoughtful approach

  • Updated

The Wyoming Outfitters and Guides Association writes:

Senators Ellis, Landen, Gierau, Schuler and Salazar listened to several hours of testimony, read hundreds of emails, and answered many phone calls before casting their votes. These legislators took the wise and prudent choice to have the Task Force study all facets of licensing in greater depth.

+3
Adler: What were they thinking? Fundamental fairness: statehood for Washington, DC?
Columns

Adler: What were they thinking? Fundamental fairness: statehood for Washington, DC?

  • Updated

Adler writes:

Throughout American history, congressional leaders have recognized the need to expand voting representation in order to satisfy the Spirit of 1776, and fulfill the premise and promise of our democracy. The extension of equal rights to citizens in Washington DC will carry on the best of America’s traditions—the commitment to fundamental fairness.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News