Tyree: Something centenary this way comes

Starting with “Mars Is Heaven,” I’m working my way through the 65 episodes of the 1985-1992 “Ray Bradbury Theater” TV series. (Oh, that intoxicatingly cluttered, imagination-invigorating office in the opening sequence!)

Bradbury was a man ahead of his time, and not just because he envisioned technological marvels such as banking ATMs, ear buds, Bluetooth headsets and artificial intelligence. He believed in “paying it forward” before it was a thing. He was never bashful about crediting inspirations, such as H.G. Wells, Jules Verne and Edgar Rice Burroughs. He also made time to encourage young writers. (At least one of my Facebook friends reveres Bradbury as an invaluable mentor.)

As early as 1994, Bradbury was sounding alarm bells about then-nascent “political correctness.” He had such a love affair with the English language, it would be disrespectful to put words in his mouth about any specific current personalities, causes or hot-button topics; but I can’t imagine he would have approved of the sledgehammer approach of modern “cancel culture.”

What all can Bradbury fans (and potential fans) do to mark the milestone birthday?

Certainly, the various fan pages on social media can point you to books (in numerous genres), memorabilia and events.