Tyree: Where do you stand on the leaf-raking issue?

Maybe I’ve been lucky or maybe my grass learned self defense, but the closest I’ve ever come to suffocating the grass was that time I was saying stuff like “Fescue, be sure not to get wet for half an hour after you’ve ingested nutrients” and “Clover, say ‘sir’ and ‘ma’am’ and don’t slouch.” (We got my meds adjusted after that.)

I am willing to respect everyone else’s choices, but I must note that the National Wildlife Federation recommends not raking at all. They say the leaves provide shelter and food for animals like chipmunks, box turtles and earthworms; butterfly pupae use the layers for protection.

I would consider making a big donation to the National Wildlife Federation if they would just extend their pronouncements to declare that abstaining from folding the laundry makes eggshells of endangered birds thicker or that not cleaning out the attic spares a polar bear from being stranded on an iceberg with Al Gore.

One online commentator said that lawn raking gives you a good excuse to get outdoors and hobnob with the neighbors. If you feel the need to make excuses for chitchatting with the people down the street, maybe it’s time to move. Or at least use more clever excuses for being outdoors. “My dog ate my homework!” “I swear I’ve never been out by the curbside before!” “There was shrinkage! Shrinkage!”