Tyree: Will these pet peeves define your summer?

Do you ever greet an opportunity with “At least it’s an excuse to get out of the house”? Who is it you’re forced to give excuses to? Is the mantel going to get all weepy? Will the laundry room cut you out of its will? Come on, grow a backbone – unless the hall closet has something against vertebrates.

Why do we reserve the term “anatomically correct” as a euphemism for dolls/mannequins that have some semblance of reproductive organs? Are naughty bits the only qualifiers for inanimate objects looking like real people? What is realistic about figures with no ear hairs, slumped shoulders or irregularly shaped moles? Show a woman a doll with two perfectly matching breasts and announce, “This is anatomically correct!” Then AFTER you awake from having a bra tightened around your throat…