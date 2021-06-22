Updike: My dream is a medical school in Wyoming

Wyoming has suffered with the pandemic, but now we have an opportunity with Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ACT (CARES Act) and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Per Governor Gordon’s press release on June 4, 2021, Wyoming has received $534 million in ARPA funds, and anticipates receiving another $534 million in 2022. Wyoming has to figure out how to spend these funds by December 31, 2024 and have them spent by December 31, 2026.
When faced with economic crises since the 1950’s, Wyoming has attempted to diversify its economy to little lasting effect. In today’s downturn, northwest Wyoming grows ever wealthy, state revenues continue to overly rely on mineral extraction, and many youth have left despite no state income tax and many wanting to remain. Wyoming has a significant opportunity with ARPA and CARES Act funding- how can we optimize this chance?
Wyoming needs a vision. Instead of settling for what we’ve got, we need folks dreaming and striving for what’s possible.
While I want to hear others’ dreams, I’ll start: I dream of Wyoming’s memorable and walkable downtown communities connected by high-speed public transit with an economy where broad and varied business ventures thrive, communities celebrate diversity, people care with sponsorship and without undue hardship, wild places abound to recreate in, appreciate and conserve, and where Wyoming doesn’t routinely lead the nation in suicide rates.
One of my dreams stands above these: the University of Wyoming School of Medicine and Public Health. The State of Wyoming should construct a clear plan for building its own medical and public health school in Wyoming by 2040 or with a population of 700,000 people, whichever comes first.
As a resident physician, I can speak to the extensive education and training required, the institutional and systemic framework from which multiple disciplines coordinate and deliver care, and the multiple revenue streams involved. Currently, Wyoming is one of four states without a medical school, and is dependent upon other states to allow Wyoming residents slots for medical and/or public health education through WWAMI or WICHE PSEP. Additionally, many Wyoming residents must travel far or even out of state to receive appropriate healthcare because of a lack of local healthcare professionals and facilities.
In Governor Mark Gordon’s “Proposals for the Future: Wyoming’s Strategy to Survive, Drive, and Thrive” report from June 2021, the governor asks his Strike Team to consider multiple goals, including solutions that “retain and attract working families and young adults to permanently live and raise families in Wyoming, strengthen Wyoming’s economy and revenue streams and encourage the work of the Governor’s Health Care Task Force in ascertaining the most significant problems Wyoming citizens, especially children, adolescents, and the elderly, face with access to health care, mental health care, and substance abuse treatment services.” He also asks they identify and complete necessary and beneficial infrastructure projects. Planning, funding, and supporting the establishment of the University of Wyoming School of Medicine and Public Health would achieve all of these.
Per the Association of American Medical Colleges, medical schools and their teaching hospitals provide millions of jobs through patient care, education, research, and services. We also know that professionals have a higher chance of staying where they train; providing those opportunities in-state enhances the chance that graduates remain.
Some may have discussed this preliminarily. I believe we should consider this in the open. This moonshot already has strong headwinds, hence the need to begin planning to overcome obstacles rather than reacting to them. Various entities and Wyomingites will need to coordinate on multiple levels to build momentum for a free-standing, Wyoming-based school of medicine and public health.
The University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences began offering the MD to its graduates in 1973. Its population was just above 600,000. The University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine began awarding the MD in 1977 when its population approached 690,000. Washington State University in Spokane built its medical school from a branch of WWAMI.
The funding from the CARES Act and ARPA present a rare opportunity to build a thriving future. Let's use some of these funds to plan for Wyoming’s healthcare and public health infrastructure and include the University of Wyoming School of Medicine and Public Health.
Jonathan Updike, MD, MPH is a resident physician from Banner, Wyoming. His views are his own and do not represent any institution, state agency or federal agency.