Updike: My dream is a medical school in Wyoming

One of my dreams stands above these: the University of Wyoming School of Medicine and Public Health. The State of Wyoming should construct a clear plan for building its own medical and public health school in Wyoming by 2040 or with a population of 700,000 people, whichever comes first.

As a resident physician, I can speak to the extensive education and training required, the institutional and systemic framework from which multiple disciplines coordinate and deliver care, and the multiple revenue streams involved. Currently, Wyoming is one of four states without a medical school, and is dependent upon other states to allow Wyoming residents slots for medical and/or public health education through WWAMI or WICHE PSEP. Additionally, many Wyoming residents must travel far or even out of state to receive appropriate healthcare because of a lack of local healthcare professionals and facilities.