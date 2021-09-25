 Skip to main content
Updike: Next generations need to be heard, supported
Updike: Next generations need to be heard, supported

Jon Updike mug

Jonathan Updike, MD, MPH is a resident physician from Banner, Wyoming. His views are his own and do not represent any institution, state agency or federal agency.

For decades, Wyoming has struggled with diversifying an economy too narrowly tied to the boom-and-bust fortunes of mineral extraction. Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and the rest of us are living through this cycle, exacerbated by a global pandemic and large shifts away from carbon based mineral extraction, as he discussed in a recent Casper Star-Tribune op-ed. He notes the gravity of the challenge and has coordinated a Strike Team for the most impactful short, medium, and long-term uses for one-time American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds, initially outlined in his Survive, Drive, Thrive plan to build a stronger, more resilient Wyoming.

Past economic diversification initiatives have come and gone-recruiting enough residents to qualify for statehood, the Wyoming Futures Project in the 1980s, Tax Reform 2000, and Economically Needed Diversity Options for Wyoming (ENDOW) bookmarks in an ever-growing catalogue of insufficiently ambitious or inadequately sustained ventures. Past efforts did not have enormous one-time infusions of funding designed to shape the future of our state such as the ARP funds, and past efforts, intentionally or otherwise, sunset with newly elected officials.

Today’s efforts could be yet another unsuccessful entry in that list, or we could muster the gumption to break this pattern. We agree with Governor Gordon: with the ARP funding, Wyoming has a chance to make today’s economic diversification efforts differ from those that came before.

Under former Governor Matt Mead in 2018, a grassroots effort developed into Empowering the Next Generations to Grow the Economy (ENGAGE), an organization of 16–35-year-old Wyomingites committed to building the Wyoming we want to inherit. As far as we can tell, ENGAGE is the only economic diversification initiative in Wyoming constructed with, by and for Wyoming’s next generations, and we have shown we can survive the transition to a new gubernatorial administration.

In 2018, when we were invited by Governor Mead’s office to coordinate input from next generations, little did we expect ENGAGE would host its first summit that year, be mentioned by both major parties in subsequent gubernatorial debates, and that we would host our third summit in 2021 amid a global pandemic with our broadest array of funders yet. This was all done by impassioned young Wyomingites who volunteer(ed) in the ENGAGE leadership team, and in doing so balance full-time positions, professional aspirations, young families, and personal lives with a sincere desire to build a future for Wyoming that they believe in.

Now, we don’t have plans to stop anytime soon.

We have endured, and we will endure. Wyoming is blessed with gritty youth ready to make constructive change for the home we love, if only given an ambitious and sustained chance, as we have been with ARP funding. As Governor Gordon mentioned in his editorial: “Our great-grandchildren will be paying for this government funding. They also deserve to benefit from it.” Wyoming’s next generations also deserve to have a voice in how that funding is dispersed. We are thankful to collaborate with the Wyoming Business Council this year, and we are looking to continue being part of the conversation.

Wyoming’s next generations have been vocal at each of our summits in 2018, 2019, and will be again this year on Oct. 1-2, in Casper. Wyoming’s upcoming generations should be key stakeholders in economic development now and in years and decades to come, not only contributing perspectives but also contributing to decision-making. For Wyoming to thrive, not only do Wyoming’s next generations need to be consistently heard and consistently supported, but also Wyoming must believe it can thrive.

We at ENGAGE believe Wyoming can do more than patch its problems and develop past a scarcity mindset. With the right investments in infrastructure, entrepreneurism, healthcare, and education, we know Wyoming will thrive. We must first be bold enough to imagine that future, and then be bold enough to pursue it.

We invite 16–35-year-old Wyomingites to help us manifest a vision for a thriving Wyoming at the 3rd Annual ENGAGE Summit in Casper on October 1-2, 2021 and in sessions with the Wyoming Business Council through the end of the year and beyond. For more information or to register, please visit: engagewyoming.org.

