Updike: Next generations need to be heard, supported

Under former Governor Matt Mead in 2018, a grassroots effort developed into Empowering the Next Generations to Grow the Economy (ENGAGE), an organization of 16–35-year-old Wyomingites committed to building the Wyoming we want to inherit. As far as we can tell, ENGAGE is the only economic diversification initiative in Wyoming constructed with, by and for Wyoming’s next generations, and we have shown we can survive the transition to a new gubernatorial administration.

In 2018, when we were invited by Governor Mead’s office to coordinate input from next generations, little did we expect ENGAGE would host its first summit that year, be mentioned by both major parties in subsequent gubernatorial debates, and that we would host our third summit in 2021 amid a global pandemic with our broadest array of funders yet. This was all done by impassioned young Wyomingites who volunteer(ed) in the ENGAGE leadership team, and in doing so balance full-time positions, professional aspirations, young families, and personal lives with a sincere desire to build a future for Wyoming that they believe in.

Now, we don’t have plans to stop anytime soon.