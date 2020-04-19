Updike: Wyoming must change in response to COVID-19

The actions we take now will define our state in years to come. Wyoming must determine if it will provide the services and infrastructure our citizens need through these crises and beyond, or if it will be a state that does not.

We believe that Wyoming must facilitate the well-being of its residents before, during and after crises develop. Wyoming’s State Legislature is anticipated to arrange a special session to allocate $1.25 billion in federal funds for COVID-19 efforts within Wyoming by the end of 2020. Responding sufficiently to COVID-19 and stabilizing afterward will take more than shiny new tech or another commissioned study, which historically have been how Wyoming has gotten by. With COVID-19, it’s time Wyoming accepts no less than getting the job done.

Rather than telling people and communities to fend for themselves or waiting until people start dying to take more definitive action, getting the job done requires anticipating and addressing citizens’ needs before they go unmet. With the last budget session, many proposed changes to our healthcare system were rejected with no alternative solutions implemented. A few weeks ago, we did not expand access to healthcare and make it more affordable. Now a pandemic threatens the physical, mental, emotional and financial well-being of our state’s residents.

Bold leadership is needed to make changes now. Wyoming has shown minimal change through existential economic busts. It may not change during a global health crisis. We would be disappointed if we were to see Wyoming not rise to this occasion. The Wyoming Medical Society’s president, Dr. David Wheeler, was unheeded in his repeated public requests for a statewide shelter-in-place order so that Wyoming’s healthcare systems not be overwhelmed. Communities need robust, accessible and affordable healthcare and social services in order to provide high-quality care and developmental opportunities for people in need. The Wyoming Constitution mandates a balanced budget. History has its eyes on us, and we’re loath to see Wyoming be a state on its heels. It’s time Wyoming’s elected officials stop kicking the can down the road, listen to our state’s experts about best public health measures, provide robust support to healthcare and social services and establish sustainable revenue for this infrastructure ,before people increasingly wither in place and needlessly die. If not for you, act for the folks who will have to address unfinished business in the months and years to come. Wyoming’s future — our future — depends on it.

Jonathan Updike, MD, MPH, is a resident physician from Banner. Tyler Cessor is an executive director in Casper. John Strandholm, PhD, is an assistant professor of economics from Sheridan. Shannon Wilson is a computer science student from Casper. The authors’ views are their own and do not represent any institution, state agency or federal agency.