US Senators: Celebrating Wyoming’s history of remarkable women leaders

Most famously, however, in September 1870, Louisa Ann Swain of Laramie became the first woman in American history to vote in a general election. This vote was the shot heard around the world, though it would be another 50 years before the United States granted full suffrage for women. Her legacy is enshrined in the Louisa Swain Foundation which exists to promote and preserve the concepts of democracy, human rights, suffrage, justice, community, courage, and strength of character.

Wyoming has a special place in women’s history not just because of our consistent commitment to equality, but because of the achievements of Wyoming women.

Just four years after Wyoming became a state, we elected Estelle Reel to serve as state superintendent of education, one of the first women in the nation to hold statewide elected office. She was such a success that there was even a movement to nominate her for governor at a time when women could not vote in most states. One year later, she became the first woman ever confirmed by the United States Senate when she became the national superintendent of Indian schools.

In 1920, when America was finally ratifying the 19th Amendment, the people of Jackson, Wyoming were electing an all-woman city government—another first in American history.