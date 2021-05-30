Veterans Commission: Do you remember why?

My great grandfather was Frank MacKenzie. He lived in Sheridan. As a little boy, I remember him teaching us to milk a cow, and shooting the stream into his barn cat’s mouth. He was a veteran of the Great War. That war was particularly horrific, and he was fortunate to make it home. Grandad MacKenzie was at the first battle of the Somme. He was gassed and carried shrapnel from that fight for the rest of his life. Over 53,000 Americans died.

In his immortal work of World War I, “In Flanders Fields,” the poet John McCrae wrote, “To you from failing hands we throw, the torch; be yours to hold it high. If ye break faith with us who die, we shall not sleep, though poppies grow in Flanders fields.

If ye break faith. As Americans, we are obliged to remember. The torch is ours to hold high, to be worthy of their sacrifice and ensure their death were not in vain. And as Wyomingites, we will remember. In Cheyenne, in the shadow of the Wyoming State Capitol, is the Wyoming Fallen Warriors Memorial. It is our state’s eternal commitment to the memory of those Wyoming Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and Coast Guardsmen who gave their lives for their country. We will remember.