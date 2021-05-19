Vlach: Buchanan got it wrong. For the People Act is a good thing.

So here are a few specifics. HR1 has three divisions: Voting, Campaign Finance and Ethics. The Voting division says nothing about qualifications of voters. Those have already been set by the US Constitution’s 15th, 19th and 26th amendments and in Wyoming's Constitution, Article 6, Sections 1 thru 10.

Specifically, HR1, if passed, will require states to provide means for online voter registration and allow voters to update their information online. It will require states to operate a system of automatic voter registration and allow same day registration. All designed to make registering to vote easier. And if they don’t currently do it, it will require states to restore voting rights to convicted felons who are not currently serving a felony sentence.

It will prohibit states from taking actions which disenfranchise voters. Actions such as limiting the number of polling places in predominantly black and brown communities, limiting the number of drop boxes for mail ballots, ending voting by mail and early voting, and arbitrarily purging voter rolls of eligible voters.

All of these actions and more are being taken now by states with republican controlled legislatures. HR1 will put an end to them, making voting easier. And HR1 will make election day a national holiday. No one will be forced to choose between losing time from work or voting.