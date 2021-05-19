Vlach: Buchanan got it wrong. For the People Act is a good thing.

Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan’s opinion in a recent Star/Tribune op-ed about HR1, the For the People Act, can be condensed to this: HR1 is a bad thing. According to Buchanan, HR1 is bad for the nation and bad for Wyoming. In his piece he listed several reasons why he thinks HR1 would be bad. His reasons are the standard republican talking points, heavy on scare tactics and light on facts.
First he wrote that HR1 would usurp state sovereignty. Not true. While the United States Constitution allows states to set the time, place and manner of elections for federal offices, it also says: “Congress may at any time by law make or alter such regulations…” And the Wyoming Constitution, Article 1, Section 37, says: “The State of Wyoming is an inseparable part of the federal union, and the constitution of the United States is the supreme law of the land.”
Then Buchanan wrote: “H.R. 1 would greatly burden Wyoming’s ability to run accurate, efficient, and secure elections. Specifically, this legislation would interfere with our ability to: determine the qualifications of our voters; ensure the accuracy of our voter registration rolls; secure our elections process in a way that meets Wyoming’s needs; ensure participation of our voters in the electoral process; and determine the district boundary lines of our representatives.”
His specifics are not specific at all. They are vague claims that have nothing to do with the actual provisions of the bill.
So here are a few specifics. HR1 has three divisions: Voting, Campaign Finance and Ethics. The Voting division says nothing about qualifications of voters. Those have already been set by the US Constitution’s 15th, 19th and 26th amendments and in Wyoming's Constitution, Article 6, Sections 1 thru 10.
Specifically, HR1, if passed, will require states to provide means for online voter registration and allow voters to update their information online. It will require states to operate a system of automatic voter registration and allow same day registration. All designed to make registering to vote easier. And if they don’t currently do it, it will require states to restore voting rights to convicted felons who are not currently serving a felony sentence.
It will prohibit states from taking actions which disenfranchise voters. Actions such as limiting the number of polling places in predominantly black and brown communities, limiting the number of drop boxes for mail ballots, ending voting by mail and early voting, and arbitrarily purging voter rolls of eligible voters.
All of these actions and more are being taken now by states with republican controlled legislatures. HR1 will put an end to them, making voting easier. And HR1 will make election day a national holiday. No one will be forced to choose between losing time from work or voting.
Also, HR1 will require states to appoint non-partisan redistricting commissions to set up congressional districts thereby ending the practice of gerrymandering, making votes actually count. To allay Buchanan’s fears, I will repeat, the states will be required to appoint these commissions, not Congress. But of course that’s not what he is worried about. He is worried that HR1 will take redistricting out of the hands of the party in power which in many states is the Republican Party.
Finally, Buchanan wrote, “H.R.1 would require Wyoming to undertake a universal mail-in ballot election, something that is prohibited by our state constitution.” It’s not clear what he meant by “universal mail-in ballot election.” HR1 will not require states to use vote by mail because all states already use it in some form. HR1 just makes vote by mail procedures uniform across the nation. And contrary to Buchanan’s claim, the Wyoming Constitution does not prohibit mail-in voting. It allows absentee voting which is the same as mail-in voting. And Wyoming statute 22-9-102 says: “Any qualified elector may vote by absentee ballot.” I voted by mail in 2020.
As far as I know it wasn’t against the law. There is much disinformation in Buchanan’s op-ed. If voters want to know exactly what HR1 will do, they should read the bill instead of listening to those who stand to gain by its failure.
HR1 is about making registering and voting easier. It’s about ending partisan gerrymandering. It’s about limiting corporate influence and getting dark money out of our elections. It’s about setting standards of ethical behavior for all three branches of the federal government. Republicans don’t like HR1 because it truly is “for the people” and that’s not what they're about.
Randy Vlach lives in Casper and is hoping to start a conversation around the facts of the For the People Act. He can be reached at rwvlach@gmail.com