Walker: A closed mind will greatly impair your ability to learn and grow

“I seek not to know the answers, but to understand the questions.” – Confucius

My father bought me a motorcycle when I was 14 years old. My motorcycle was a 100cc, Kawasaki “Trail Boss.” Because of his love for me, Dad did not allow me to ride my Kawasaki unless I was wearing my helmet (with the visor) to protect my head, long heavy pants (e.g., Levi’s) to protect my legs, and heavy shoes/boots to protect my feet and ankles.

I am delighted to report that because I complied with Dad’s “rules of the road,” I was never injured while riding my bike. Upon one occasion, my helmet’s visor spared me from what would have assuredly been a severe and permanent injury. Because of my personal experience riding motorcycles, I confess that I have become quite critical of other motorcycle riders when I notice that they are not following Dad’s rules of the road.

For example, just a few weeks ago I was driving west on Dell Range Boulevard in my Dodge Charger when I had to stop at the Converse Avenue intersection. While waiting for the light to turn green, a man who was driving a large Harley Davidson motorcycle stopped next to me (I heard him coming). The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and visor, but much of his right leg was exposed to dangerous barriers and abrasives such as asphalt and concrete. I was riding alone, but if someone had been riding with me, I likely would have said something like: “That fellow is asking for trouble.”

I then looked closer at the Harley rider and noticed that his right leg was prosthetic! Instead of criticizing him, I should have been praising him for the very adept way he operated his Harley.

Another occasion comes to mind when I thought that I knew the answer, but clearly did not fully understand the question.

In 2009 my son, Christopher, and I enjoyed a fabulous safari in the Eastern Cape of South Africa. It was there that I was introduced to the green vervet monkey. By outward appearance, the little monkeys looked docile and friendly. Outward appearances can be deceiving.

During our safari, my son and I formed the opinion that green vervet monkeys are some of the orneriest critters on earth. The little monkeys expended lots of time and energy tormenting their neighbors. For example, one of the lodges that we stayed in was located near a herd of zebras. The green vervet monkeys relentlessly pursued and plagued the zebras.

While returning from a kudu hunt, we drove past a vervet monkey that was sitting upon a fence post and I made eye contact with her. The monkey looked back at me as if I owed her money. Throughout the safari we did our very best to stay far away from the aggressive green vervet monkeys.

In 2011 I experienced a wonderful vacation with my son, Matthew, in Barbados. Matthew had served as a missionary in Barbados, and he was very familiar with the island’s sights and sounds. During one very memorable day, Matthew drove us to a remote forest so that we could interact with some of the island’s wildlife. While exploring the forest I saw a small animal in the far distance that looked a lot like a green vervet monkey!

I told Matthew about what I thought I saw, and he told me that some African critters, including mongooses and green vervet monkeys, had been introduced to Barbados many years ago. It was Matthew’s observation that the little monkeys were gentle and social. We soon found ourselves surrounded by a troop of green vervet monkeys.

Matthew’s impression of the island’s green vervet monkeys was, at least on that day, correct. With his mother’s permission, I approached and photographed a darling baby monkey. Shortly thereafter, with my hands behind my back, I was watching many of the monkeys interact with each other in some nearby trees. I then felt something gently grasp my hands.

I slowly and discreetly turned around and saw that a monkey was touching my hands while searching for food. Based upon my experience with the African green vervet monkeys, I was taken aback by the gentleness of this small Bajan green vervet monkey.

I should acknowledge that, immediately after I took his photograph, one of the Bajan monkeys threw an apple at me (he missed). That was the most aggressive act that I observed from any of the monkeys on that day.

Instead of expending all of our time and energy searching for finite answers, I highly recommend that we spend some of our time and energy attempting to better understand infinite questions.