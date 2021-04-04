Walker: A life worth saving

I knew and know very little about today’s electronic game systems so I contacted my son, Joshua (i.e. Bridger’s uncle) and asked if he would help me purchase the gift. Joshua graciously volunteered to help me so we arranged to get together early the next morning to purchase the Switch.

We met at the designated time and place and began our search for the portable game system. We traveled to many stores and discovered that a Nintendo Switch was nowhere to be found. We then decided to continue our quest by searching the internet and learned that there was a world-wide shortage of the game system. By all outward appearances, it would be a long time before Bridger’s requested gift would be available for purchase.

I told Joshua that I would just have to let Bridger know of our predicament and see if there was something else that we could get him. Joshua told me that he was not ready to surrender and that he would continue our quest. He did not want to disappoint his courageous little nephew.