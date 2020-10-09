Walker: A profound and challenging commandment

“Ye have heard that it hath been said, Thou shalt love thy neighbor, and hate thine enemy. But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you.” – Jesus Christ, the Son of the Living God.

It has taken me 63 years, but I believe that I have learned, at least at a rudimentary level, how to truly forgive those who have trespassed against me. However, in the interests of full disclosure and transparency, I must confess that the miracle of forgiveness has personally benefited me much more than it has benefited those who have trespassed against me.

Now that I stand near the peak of the mountain of forgiveness, a much bigger and more formidable mountain has come into my view. To conquer this massive mountain, I must learn to love my enemy. Is it even possible for us mere mortals to actually love our enemies? My 6-year-old grandson, Bridger, recently taught me that the answer to this question is an unequivocal, “Yes!”

I suspect that most of my readers already know that on July 9, 2020 Bridger intentionally placed himself between a vicious dog and his 4-year-old little sister. Bridger was severely injured as he fully shielded his sister from harm.