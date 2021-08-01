Walker: A profound lesson learned during the adventure of a lifetime

Fergus met us at the Abu Dhabi airport and we boarded a deluxe bus. We were then driven to the luxurious Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Hotel, which opened in February 2021. Our accommodations throughout the entire vacation were second to none. That evening we ate at the hotel’s restaurant where we met the head chef, named John. Rather than a typical meal, John had prepared for us generous samples of his favorite dishes. To my best recollection we had 5 tasty appetizers, 3 delectable entrees and 2 scrumptious desserts.

The next day (i.e. Wednesday) we spent at the Yas Island Water park. We had five secluded cabanas assigned to our family. The water park’s food services were easily accessed via a simple phone call from the phones located each cabana. Each and everyone of us had a spectacular day at the water park. I particularly appreciated the park’s many venues that were designed for children under the age of 7 (We had 15 grandchildren with us from the ages of 18 to 2). Please know that the park also had many rides for more adventurous patrons. The giant water slides and roller coaster were lots of fun.