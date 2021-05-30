Walker: A tribute to Uncle Ballard

On Sept. 25, 1944 Ballard enlisted in the army. He declined the opportunity for a likely deferment. Like so many other young men and women of the time (i.e. our greatest generation) he desired to preserve and protect our great nation. Accordingly, he decided to voluntarily place himself in harm’s way. When he was about to leave for basic training, Ballard told his family and friends that he believed he would not return home.

After completing his basic training, Ballard was assigned to Company “K” of the 382 Infantry Division. He was shipped to Hawaii, then to the Mariana Islands and from there was transferred to Okinawa where he was killed in action.

After Ballard died, Ballard’s brother Budd (both of Ballard’s parents were dead at this time) received the following message from Captain James H. McMillen, who was Ballard’s Company Commander:

“It is with deepest regret that I inform you that your brother, Ballard H. Pead was killed in action against the enemy on the 29th day of May in the vicinity of Yonabaru Okinawa Island. About six-thirty on the morning of the 29th of May 1945, Ballard, along with his squad, was covering a gap in our lines when he was struck by shrapnel killing him instantly. Medical care was rendered immediately but it was of no avail.