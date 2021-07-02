Walker: Al Simpson is one wonderful Wyomingite

“I had a little ‘dinger’ on the evening of October 26th and they crated me up and took me to Swedish Medical Center in Denver where they cleaned out a carotid artery and messed around in my head – where they found a diminutive brain and no apparent damage! They shipped me back to Cody five days later. I do not have any physical difficulties, have continued my regimen of exercising, and except for a slip of the tongue in the later evening hours after a glass of nice red wine, I am right where I was before – talkative! It is truly a blessing and many prayers were winged out toward me. Dear amazing wife Ann was alert to the difficulty or there might have been some different results! As it was, we were in the 24 hour window for major recovery.