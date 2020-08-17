Walker: Do not allow hatred to deprive you of hope and happiness

I cannot recall so much as one day during the 57 years that I knew Mom when her lower back injury did not cause her pain. And yet, she not only survived, but thrived during our 57 years together.

Instead of dwelling upon the accident and her physical agony, she focused her life upon serving others, particularly her children and grandchildren. Simply stated, she chose the better path by striving to supplant pain and hatred with service and love. To this day, I do not even know the name of the drunk driver that inflicted such horrific pain and suffering upon Mom.

My children referred to Mom as “Gramies.” Oh how my little ones enjoyed it when Gramies doted on them. They were particularly accustomed to Mom’s delicious peanut butter cookies which always had a chocolate Hershey’s Kiss lovingly placed in the center.

In her later years, Mom did a wonderful job of taking care of my father. Dad’s physical and mental health began to deteriorate when he was in his early 80s but, because of Mom’s love, selfless service, focus and devotion, he did not have to spend so much as one day in an assisted living facility.