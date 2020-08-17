Walker: Do not allow hatred to deprive you of hope and happiness

“Hatred corrodes the container it’s carried in.” – Al Simpson
My mother grew up in Green River. In the early 1940s she was traveling with some of her friends in a car that was headed east from Green River on the old state highway (this was about 25 years before I-80 was constructed). Mom and her friends were going to a dance that was located in Rock Springs. She was a young teenager at that time.
Mom was about 20 minutes from her destination when an intoxicated and thoroughly impaired driver, who was traveling west, drifted far across the highway dividing line. No one was killed, but Mom sustained significant injuries from the catastrophic head-on collision.
Automobiles did not have seat belts back then, and rescue personnel did not find Mom in what remained of the car she was riding in. Ultimately, she was found many yards away from the wreckage in some sagebrush. She likely went through the front windshield and was severely battered by the hard prairie ground.
Mom’s lower back and pelvis were shattered. After many months of treatment, Mom achieved what we now refer to as MMI (i.e. maximum medical improvement or you’re not going to get any better than you are right now). Mom’s back never fully healed and she had to live with what we now refer to as a substantial “permanent partial impairment” for the remainder of her life.
I cannot recall so much as one day during the 57 years that I knew Mom when her lower back injury did not cause her pain. And yet, she not only survived, but thrived during our 57 years together.
Instead of dwelling upon the accident and her physical agony, she focused her life upon serving others, particularly her children and grandchildren. Simply stated, she chose the better path by striving to supplant pain and hatred with service and love. To this day, I do not even know the name of the drunk driver that inflicted such horrific pain and suffering upon Mom.
My children referred to Mom as “Gramies.” Oh how my little ones enjoyed it when Gramies doted on them. They were particularly accustomed to Mom’s delicious peanut butter cookies which always had a chocolate Hershey’s Kiss lovingly placed in the center.
In her later years, Mom did a wonderful job of taking care of my father. Dad’s physical and mental health began to deteriorate when he was in his early 80s but, because of Mom’s love, selfless service, focus and devotion, he did not have to spend so much as one day in an assisted living facility.
I suspect that many of my readers have experienced some physical and/or mental pain because of a numbskull’s despicable act. If you have been injured by a stupid act of another, I exhort you to not waste any of your time or energy attempting to acquire vengeance upon the numbskulls of this world. John E. South correctly wrote, “The only people with whom you should try to get even are those who have helped you.”
I humbly ask that you follow my mother’s example, and supplant your pain and hatred with service and love. Such counsel is not founded upon my desire to allow the wicked to go unpunished. As a trial attorney, I attest to the fact that there is nothing improper about informally or formally seeking restitution from those who have harmed you. However, you should know that no secular judge or jury has the authority or power to remove hatred from your heart.
My counsel is founded upon the fact that hatred towards anyone for any reason will never uplift and strengthen you. I have personally witnessed, on many occasions, the immeasurable destruction and desolation that obsessive hatred can inflict upon a person. Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote, “For every minute you remain angry, you give up sixty seconds of peace of mind.”
Please, for the benefit of yourself and those you love, choose the better path.
John M. Walker is an attorney and lifelong Wyomingite who lives in Cheyenne. His email address is jwalkwyo7@gmail.com
