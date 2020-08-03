Walker: Do not allow negative emotions to overwhelm you

Terry, however, was not angry or embarrassed. Instead, he found the humor in the situation and had a smile on his face as gravity held him tightly in the driver’s seat. He calmly discussed with us some possible solutions that we might want to pursue. Terry provided a memorable example concerning the importance of remaining composed during challenging times.

We were able to pull the front end of the truck down so that the front wheels made contact with the ground. We then leaned on the hood and the front wheels had enough traction to pull the Suburban out of the pit. Terry never had to leave the driver’s seat as we worked our way through the ordeal. After a few minutes of pounding some boards back into place, the pit was good as new. Terry’s goose pit adventure turned out to be the highlight of the day. Terry and I practiced law together for a few more years in the law firm of Hickey, Mackey, Evans and Walker. Thereafter, Terry rightfully decided to spend less time practicing law and more time with his wife, children and grandchildren.