Walker: Focus your eyes and energy upon heavenly treasures

“While the world insists that power, possessions, popularity, and pleasures of the flesh bring happiness, they do not. They cannot. What they do produce is nothing but a hollow substitute for the blessed and happy state of those who keep the commandments of God.” – Russell M. Nelson

My son, Joshua served as a missionary in southern Chile from 2003 to 2005. Shortly after he completed his mission, he wanted to personally introduce me to some of the wonderful Chilean friends that he acquired during his mission service. So, in late December 2005, with his father at his side, Joshua returned to Chile.

One of the first cities that we visited was Punta Arenas, which is located next to the Strait of Magellan. The sights and sounds of Punta Arenas are remarkable. It was there that I watched and heard penguins raising their young chicks. It was there that I saw a large, flightless bird, called a nandu (or lesser rhea) run along a dirt road.

While walking upon one of the many and vast ocean shores that are found at Punta Arenas, I saw the remains of what surely once was, a large and majestic ship. I shall never forget that scene. Time had claimed most of the ship’s hull and deck. If this ship could only speak, I know that she would share many fabulous stories about what life was once like, so many years ago, in and around the Strait of Magellan.

The following week, Joshua and I traveled to the city of Ancud, which is located upon Chiloe Island. While exploring the sights and sounds of Ancud, I visited Fort San Antonio. This Spanish fort was built around 1770 and its very large and deteriorating cannons still point toward the picturesque Bay of Ancud. Within about 60 years of its construction, Spanish rule in South America ended. Fort San Antonio was the very last place in South America where the Spanish flag was flown.

As I now reflect upon the remnants of an old ship, found on the Strait of Magellan and the remnants of what once was the vast Spanish empire, found within the decaying rock walls of Fort San Antonio, the lyrics from the song, written by Kerry Livgren come to mind: “Dust in the wind. All we are is dust in the wind.”

Are we nothing more than dust in the wind? I attest to the fact that our mortal world’s fame is indeed fleeting. And I further attest to the fact that all of our mortal world’s possessions and power will indeed ultimately fade away into nothingness. Finally, I attest to the fact that our mortal world’s possessions, power and prestige will never bring us true and meaningful joy.

At some point during our mortal existence, we each must ask ourselves this critical question: Did God our eternal and Heavenly Father, send us to this mortal world so that we can accomplish nothing more than participate in an endless array of futile activities?

I testify before all that is sacred and holy in heaven above and earth below, that because of that precious child, who was born in a humble Bethlehem manger over 2,000 ago, the answer to this question is an unequivocal, “No!” Because of Jesus Christ and his priceless and unfathomable gift, each and everyone of us mere mortals now have the opportunity to begin creating the eternal foundation upon which we can build a fabulous and forever existence.

During his Sermon on the Mount, Jesus Christ gave us the blueprint that we must use to create our secure and eternal foundation: “Lay not up for yourselves treasures upon earth, where moth and rust doth corrupt, and where thieves break through and steal. But lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal. For where your treasure is there will your heart be also.” Matthew 6: 19-21.

Our eternity is built upon a foundation of faith and family. Moth and rust is no threat to our faith and family. Thieves cannot deprive us of our faith and family. Please, during this sacred holiday season, focus your eyes and your energy upon heavenly treasures. Merry Christmas.