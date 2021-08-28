Walker: Go fish

“The charm of fishing is that it is the pursuit of what is elusive but attainable, a perpetual series of occasions for hope.” – John Buchan

When I was four years old my dad drove me and my sister to a small public reservoir/pond north of Rock Springs. It was there that Dad introduced me to the wonderful world of fishing. My sister and I each had a small bait casting rod/reel combo.

Dad put a worm on my hook, cast the worm into the middle of the pond and handed me my fishing pole. He and my sister then walked about 20 yards away to another strategic fishing location. While Dad was getting my sister’s rig set up I felt a tug on the end of my line. Dad had not yet taught me how to operate the reel.

Without letting go of my rod, I instinctively ran away from the shoreline. A few seconds later I looked back and saw the 7 inch rainbow trout bouncing around in the sagebrush. Dad chuckled and congratulated me for catching my first fish. Like the small trout, I also got hooked on that day.

What I enjoy most about fishing is the quiet that it provides. If you like lots of noise, you are not going to like fishing. Fishing also allows you to escape from worldly demands and anxieties.