 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Walker: Go fish
0 Comments
editor's pick

Walker: Go fish

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“The charm of fishing is that it is the pursuit of what is elusive but attainable, a perpetual series of occasions for hope.” – John Buchan

When I was four years old my dad drove me and my sister to a small public reservoir/pond north of Rock Springs. It was there that Dad introduced me to the wonderful world of fishing. My sister and I each had a small bait casting rod/reel combo.

Dad put a worm on my hook, cast the worm into the middle of the pond and handed me my fishing pole. He and my sister then walked about 20 yards away to another strategic fishing location. While Dad was getting my sister’s rig set up I felt a tug on the end of my line. Dad had not yet taught me how to operate the reel.

Without letting go of my rod, I instinctively ran away from the shoreline. A few seconds later I looked back and saw the 7 inch rainbow trout bouncing around in the sagebrush. Dad chuckled and congratulated me for catching my first fish. Like the small trout, I also got hooked on that day.

What I enjoy most about fishing is the quiet that it provides. If you like lots of noise, you are not going to like fishing. Fishing also allows you to escape from worldly demands and anxieties.

For example in 1982, I along with all of my fellow second year law students, had to take a Friday afternoon criminal law class. On one particular day, while I was preparing to go to my criminal law class, I noticed that it was an absolutely calm and beautiful day. I quickly reflected upon the fact that I had not used any of my excused absences for this class. I then decided to go fishing.

I drove to Lake Hattie, which is located about 25 miles west of Laramie. I parked my car, put on my chest waders and grabbed my rod and reel. One of my favorite fishing spots was located near the dam on the east side of the lake. I walked a few yards into the bitterly cold water and started to fish. I began to soak in the peace and quiet when another fisherman who was also wearing chest waders rounded a bend and began to walk in my direction.

I soon recognized the other fisherman. He was George Rudolf. George was a friend who also happened to be one of my law professors. George quickly recognized me. Professor Rudolf then walked right up to me and authoritatively said, “I didn’t see you and you didn’t see me.” He then walked passed me and continued fishing. We then both thoroughly enjoyed our quiet afternoon of fishing.

While fishing in the deep blue waters of the Pacific Ocean, just off the shores of Costa Rica, I caught my largest fish. It was a massive blue marlin. And I must confess that I did not catch the fish all by myself.

After hooking the over four hundred pound beast, I began to try to reel her in. However, as soon she could see our boat, she swam away from the boat and easily stripped the 80 pound test line from the large reel (the drag was set at about 60 pounds). I could not sit down in the boat so after fighting the marlin for about 15 minutes I grew weary and handed the rod and reel to my son, RJ.

RJ fought the fish for about 20 minutes and then handed the rod and reel back to me. Thereafter, we continued to tag team until we both became very tired. For those who are familiar with weight lifting, imagine curling 60 pounds every 5 to 10 seconds, while standing, for 15 straight minutes at a time.

I noticed that one of our boat’s crew members was chuckling at our fatigue so I handed the rod and reel to him. He lasted about 10 minutes before he surrendered.

After a very long time, the marlin was finally caught, photographed and released. What an adventure!

If you have never gone fishing, please don’t hesitate to give it a try. Go fish.

John Walker new

John M. Walker

John M. Walker is an attorney and lifelong Wyomingite who lives in Cheyenne. His email address is jwalkwyo7@gmail.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Surdam: Mask up and vaccinate
Columns

Surdam: Mask up and vaccinate

  • Updated

Dan and Amy Surdam, two Wyoming medical professionals write:

So why are we not doing what we know works to keep moving forward? Saying we will just deal with it and watch people dying from the disease is unacceptable in this day in age, and extremely risky behavior. The disease has passed the point of a pandemic and is now becoming endemic.

Dodson: Wyoming Energy Authority: Choose. but choose wisely
Columns

Dodson: Wyoming Energy Authority: Choose. but choose wisely

Dodson writes:

...manic intensity to win big at only a few things, and make no mistake, Wyoming is in a turnaround. For nearly a decade we have tried to dig out of our economic hole by shaping an energy policy burdened by the need to not piss off people. This way of thinking has led to Wyoming Energy Authority’s current All-of-the-Above strategy

Wockner: The Colorado River is sending us a message
Columns

Wockner: The Colorado River is sending us a message

Any solution to the problems of the dwindling Colorado River involves tradeoffs. Gary Wockner weighs the options and comes down firmly not on the side of draining farms and ranches. He favors tearing down Glen Canyon Dam and setting free 100 miles of Colorado River.

A Hacker's Brief: Avoid these scams
Columns

A Hacker's Brief: Avoid these scams

  • Updated

Has your phone been ringing? CyberWyoming warns about specific scams Wyomingites are experiencing.

Tip from CyberWyoming to Beat the Scammer: When you are online, purposely misspell your name on webforms that don’t contain important information. For instance, if your first name is Brian, change the name to Brain. That way, whenever you receive an email for Brain you will know that you can ignore it.

+2
Anderson: Paddling their way to history and freedom
Columns

Anderson: Paddling their way to history and freedom

  • Updated

Anderson writes:

Wait, I thought, those guys I worked with on countless Wyoming stories nearly starved to death in a treacherous canyon and risked freedom and a future in Poland for a great adventure. They were condemned by their home country, rescued from utter poverty by Polish acrobats they met by chance in Las Vegas, celebrated as heroes in Peru and saved from a dangerous return to possible arrest at the very last minute with the help of Sen. Alan Simpson.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News