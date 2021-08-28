Walker: Go fish

“The charm of fishing is that it is the pursuit of what is elusive but attainable, a perpetual series of occasions for hope.” – John Buchan
When I was four years old my dad drove me and my sister to a small public reservoir/pond north of Rock Springs. It was there that Dad introduced me to the wonderful world of fishing. My sister and I each had a small bait casting rod/reel combo.
Dad put a worm on my hook, cast the worm into the middle of the pond and handed me my fishing pole. He and my sister then walked about 20 yards away to another strategic fishing location. While Dad was getting my sister’s rig set up I felt a tug on the end of my line. Dad had not yet taught me how to operate the reel.
Without letting go of my rod, I instinctively ran away from the shoreline. A few seconds later I looked back and saw the 7 inch rainbow trout bouncing around in the sagebrush. Dad chuckled and congratulated me for catching my first fish. Like the small trout, I also got hooked on that day.
What I enjoy most about fishing is the quiet that it provides. If you like lots of noise, you are not going to like fishing. Fishing also allows you to escape from worldly demands and anxieties.
For example in 1982, I along with all of my fellow second year law students, had to take a Friday afternoon criminal law class. On one particular day, while I was preparing to go to my criminal law class, I noticed that it was an absolutely calm and beautiful day. I quickly reflected upon the fact that I had not used any of my excused absences for this class. I then decided to go fishing.
I drove to Lake Hattie, which is located about 25 miles west of Laramie. I parked my car, put on my chest waders and grabbed my rod and reel. One of my favorite fishing spots was located near the dam on the east side of the lake. I walked a few yards into the bitterly cold water and started to fish. I began to soak in the peace and quiet when another fisherman who was also wearing chest waders rounded a bend and began to walk in my direction.
I soon recognized the other fisherman. He was George Rudolf. George was a friend who also happened to be one of my law professors. George quickly recognized me. Professor Rudolf then walked right up to me and authoritatively said, “I didn’t see you and you didn’t see me.” He then walked passed me and continued fishing. We then both thoroughly enjoyed our quiet afternoon of fishing.
While fishing in the deep blue waters of the Pacific Ocean, just off the shores of Costa Rica, I caught my largest fish. It was a massive blue marlin. And I must confess that I did not catch the fish all by myself.
After hooking the over four hundred pound beast, I began to try to reel her in. However, as soon she could see our boat, she swam away from the boat and easily stripped the 80 pound test line from the large reel (the drag was set at about 60 pounds). I could not sit down in the boat so after fighting the marlin for about 15 minutes I grew weary and handed the rod and reel to my son, RJ.
RJ fought the fish for about 20 minutes and then handed the rod and reel back to me. Thereafter, we continued to tag team until we both became very tired. For those who are familiar with weight lifting, imagine curling 60 pounds every 5 to 10 seconds, while standing, for 15 straight minutes at a time.
I noticed that one of our boat’s crew members was chuckling at our fatigue so I handed the rod and reel to him. He lasted about 10 minutes before he surrendered.
After a very long time, the marlin was finally caught, photographed and released. What an adventure!
If you have never gone fishing, please don’t hesitate to give it a try. Go fish.
John M. Walker is an attorney and lifelong Wyomingite who lives in Cheyenne. His email address is jwalkwyo7@gmail.com