Walker: Great blessings are derived from regular Sunday school attendance

‘The lessons I learned in Sunday School have kept me on track.” – Denzel Washington

The church that I attend has age-based Sunday school classes for young men and young women. We also have a combined Sunday school class that both young men and young women attend together. The combined class meets twice a month.

Way back in 1998, my friend Steve Garber taught the Sunday school class of 14- to 15-year-old young men. Steve decided to accept another church calling, so I was asked if I would be willing to take over the class. I enthusiastically accepted the invitation.

Before I began teaching the class, I met with Steve and asked him to educate me about my soon-to-be students. I also needed Steve to give me the class manual. Steve told me that I would enjoy teaching these remarkable young men. He then handed me the manual.

I immediately noticed that the student manual had never been opened because it was still wrapped in cellophane. Steve had taught the class for about six months, so I asked Steve what he had been teaching these young men. He pointed to the Scriptures that he held in his hands. No more needed to be said. The cellophane wrap was never removed from this manual.

My classroom was small and my teaching resources were limited to a chalk board, chalk, eraser and the Scriptures. On average, 10 to 12 young men attended the Sunday morning class. All of the students were respectful, kind, disciplined, sensitive, reverent, extremely intelligent and spiritual. Each of these young men also lived in strong, family-centered homes.

As I introduced myself to the class I received an unequivocal and powerful message, from Heaven above, that these young men were foreordained to provide wonderful examples of Christian service throughout the world. It was a humbling moment.

Steve was correct. I so enjoyed teaching this group of young men. Knowing that these young men would one day be preaching the Gospel upon many continents, I placed particular emphasis on the New Testament. Each class lasted 50 minutes, but I rarely had enough time to actually finish a lesson.

My Gospel questions were succinct and simple, but the class discussions derived from my questions were often lengthy and profound. I confess that a particularly astute comment from a young man was often rewarded with a large piece of elk/pronghorn jerky.

The young men were especially kind and courteous to each other. I sensed that each and every one of the young men sincerely felt like he belonged in the class.

Upon occasion, I observed some students who were supposed to be attending another class (i.e., they were younger than 14) stealthily enter into and attend our class. My students were also gracious in the manner in which they interacted with the interlopers.

Knowing that these young men would one day be teachers themselves, I occasionally directed that they teach the class. The topic of instruction was whatever the student chose (within reason). One young man taught us how to draw cartoon characters. Another student taught us how to spin and flip a pen. Every one of my students were very serious about their teaching assignment.

I was less than thrilled as my students cycled out of my class into the 16- and 17-year-old class. I truly grew to love my remarkable students. After two years, I was released from my calling as a young men’s teacher. To this day, I occasionally see some of my former students around town and it does my heart good when they approach and greet me with a smile on their face.

And my former Sunday school students did indeed provide wonderful examples of missionary service throughout the world. My son, Joshua, honorably served as a full-time missionary for two years in southern Chile. Andrew Henrich served in Greece. Steven Smedley served in Cambodia (speaking the Vietnamese language). Randy Davis served in Czechoslovakia. Parker Powis served in Brazil. Brandon Urry served in Argentina. Scott Bowen (whose Dad was the Chaplin at Francis E. Warren Air Force Base) served in England. Brent Fowler served in Honduras. Nate Ditto served in Mexico and Joseph Booth served in the state of Washington.

This Sunday school class collectively provided 20 years of full-time, dedicated and self-less service to our world and my former students continue to make fabulous contributions to their respective communities. For example, Brent is an emergency room physician, Randy is a dentist, Steven is a pharmacist and Joshua is a best-selling author.

My former Sunday school students are now also happily married and raising their own precious Sunday school students. I suspect that many of their little ones will also honorably serve missions throughout the world.

If you now routinely attend a Sunday school class I say, congratulations! If you are not regularly attending a Sunday school class, now is a very good time for you to try to find a class wherein you feel like you belong. Godspeed.