Walker: How will your story end?

“For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.” -- Words spoken by one of God’s angels.

Have you ever read the end of a book before you even completed reading the book’s first chapter? Have you ever wondered how the book about your mortal life will end? A few months ago, my daughter, Stephanie, posted the following on the internet:

“I’m an avid reader. Always have been. I remember so many nights trying to hide under the covers with a flashlight, and if mom caught me and told me to go to sleep, I’d beg for ‘Just one more chapter.’ And then, of course, until she put her foot down, that one chapter would drag on into several more. I’m thrilled that many of my kids like to read late into the night, as well.

“I do have to admit to one thing, though. To this day, I always read the end of a book first. I watch the end of movies first, too. I feel like I don’t want to waste my time on something if what’s coming at the end isn’t ‘good.’

“Recently, I heard a talk (via zoom) by Marcus Nash (who is also an admitted ‘read-the-end first’ book nut). He said something that hit me pretty profoundly. To paraphrase, he talked about how in the ‘book’ of our lives, we don’t get to read the end first. And sometimes living in the ‘conflict’ in the middle of the book can be sad and scary and infuriating and hard. But we can be assured of one thing: as long as we choose to keep the Lord as a part of the story (a main character, if you will), our book will have a glorious ending.

“I’m so grateful for that knowledge! If a reunion with my Savior and eternity with my loved ones are at the end of the book, I will gladly push through whatever comes in the middle to get there.”

Like Stephanie, I also rejoice in the unwavering and eternal truth that by and through Jesus Christ, I can overcome my many mortal flaws and along with my loved ones can spend a glorious celestial eternity with the Savior.

Yes, I am very mortal and flawed. However, as my friend, Dieter F. Uchtdorf correctly testified, “Because of Jesus Christ, our failures do not have to define us. They can refine us.”

Please, during this sacred season, take the needed time to study and reflect upon the life of Jesus Christ. Born in a stable, He entered this world under the most humble of circumstances. Try to visualize, in your mind’s eye, the infant son of the living God being placed in a makeshift crib that was filled with straw.

Read and reread the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. And when you read about our Savior’s crucifixion, please know that His atoning sacrifice was and is not the end of His story. Jesus was resurrected and continued to preach His everlasting Gospel.

If you want to follow and serve Jesus Christ, read and take to heart the directive He gave to Peter: “Feed my sheep.” And never forget His profound declaration: “Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.”

We learn from the Book of Revelation that the day will come, when He who is known as Wonderful, Counselor, The Mighty God, The Everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace, The Redeemer of Israel, The Lamb of God, yea even Jesus Christ the Son of the Living God will return to our world! His second coming will in no way, shape or form be quiet and subdued. He will come in power and glory with a vast army of angels at his side. Oh how I look forward to that day.

Do you truly desire that the book of your mortal life will have a happy ending? If your answer to this question is “yes,” then please hearken to and comply with the admonition set forth within the quote at the beginning of this column: Go to Him!

If you go to him with a humble heart and teachable spirit, I testify to you before all that is sacred and holy in heaven above and earth below that Jesus Christ will fully embrace you. Merry Christmas.

John M. Walker is an attorney and lifelong Wyomingite who lives in Cheyenne. His email address is jwalkwyo7@gmail.com

