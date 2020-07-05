Walker: In praise of Casper's Farmers Market

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Look at our farmers markets today, bursting with heritage breeds and heirloom varieties, foods that were once abundant when we were an agricultural nation, but that we have lost touch with. Bringing all these back helps us connect to our roots, our communities and helps us feed America the proper way.” – Jose Andres

Green River did not have many retail outlets in the early ‘60s. One of our stores was called the “Handy Store” and it was about eight blocks away from my house. This store was similar to today’s neighborhood convenience stores, except it was much smaller. The Handy Store was owned and operated by Gus Kalivas. He was also one of my dad’s many friends.

Gus was a kind and gracious fellow who had strong ties to the community. He also knew a whole lot about each and every product that he sold in his store. I don’t recall ever needing to return an item that I purchased from Gus.

By the time I was seven years old, Gus had become one of my friends. As a young child growing up in Green River, he was one of the few adults that I had the opportunity to socially interact with (other than my parents, public school teachers and Sunday school teachers).