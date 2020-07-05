Walker: In praise of Casper's Farmers Market

“Look at our farmers markets today, bursting with heritage breeds and heirloom varieties, foods that were once abundant when we were an agricultural nation, but that we have lost touch with. Bringing all these back helps us connect to our roots, our communities and helps us feed America the proper way.” – Jose Andres
Green River did not have many retail outlets in the early ‘60s. One of our stores was called the “Handy Store” and it was about eight blocks away from my house. This store was similar to today’s neighborhood convenience stores, except it was much smaller. The Handy Store was owned and operated by Gus Kalivas. He was also one of my dad’s many friends.
Gus was a kind and gracious fellow who had strong ties to the community. He also knew a whole lot about each and every product that he sold in his store. I don’t recall ever needing to return an item that I purchased from Gus.
By the time I was seven years old, Gus had become one of my friends. As a young child growing up in Green River, he was one of the few adults that I had the opportunity to socially interact with (other than my parents, public school teachers and Sunday school teachers).
When food wholesalers wanted Gus to purchase their products, they often left samples. Gus had me taste some of the samples (particularly the candy samples) after which he asked me if I would spend my own money on such a treat. I was always very candid in sharing my opinion with Gus.
I outgrew my little blue bicycle when I was about 10 years old. When I bought my new high-tech (i.e. three-speed) bicycle, Gus bought my old and reliable bicycle for his daughter. Shortly thereafter, my dad was transferred to Cheyenne, so I had to say goodbye to two friends, Gus and the Handy Store. Gus passed away on August 24, 2013.
In the old days, one could safely presume that most vendors were extremely familiar with the products that they sold and that social interaction was necessarily intertwined with commerce. My how times have changed!
When entering today’s box stores, I am truly saddened when I see the many and ever growing self-serve stations and the few and ever-shrinking human-serve stations. I confess that if using the self-serve station will save me lots of time, I still prefer to stand in the human-serve line. Even with our current social-distancing guidelines (which includes wearing face masks), consistent and routine face-to-face human interaction is imperative to our mental, spiritual and social well-being. Technology is doing us no favors as it systematically removes and eradicates social interaction from our commercial relationships.
We can now even purchase stuff without having to go to a store. All we need is our faceless cell phone and a few apps to purchase a seemingly limitless variety of items from all around the globe. Just choose your item, push a button and wait a few days for your door bell to ring. How easy and convenient is that?
I so miss the old days of commerce. That is why I always look forward to spending time and money at the Farmers Market. It is my observation that the market vendors do indeed know lots about the food and products that they sell. I have also found that the market vendors will take the needed time to assist and educate you as to which product best meets your needs. I suspect that Gus Kalivas would have thrived in a farmers market setting.
Please spend some of your time and money supporting Casper’s Farmers Market.
John M. Walker is an attorney and lifelong Wyomingite who lives in Cheyenne. His email address is jwalkwyo7@gmail.com
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!