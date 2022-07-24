Walker: In praise of compliments

“I never get tired of hearing compliments.” – John Lithgow

When I was a young boy, my father taught me to both recognize and appreciate the kindness of others. He told me that I should quickly thank others for their kindness and, when appropriate, specifically compliment them about their act of service. I have never regretted following my father’s inspired counsel.

For example, many years ago, I served as an assistant county attorney. This job occasionally required that I pursue involuntary hospitalization (i.e. “Commitment”) proceedings because of incidents that occurred within the boundaries of Laramie County. Under the applicable Wyoming involuntary hospitalization statute, individuals could be forced to receive medical treatment if, because of a mental illness, they presented an imminent risk of harm to themselves or others.

While prosecuting these cases before our local district court judges, I routinely presented the testimony of expert witnesses (e.g. psychologists, psychiatrists, etc.) to prove that an individual was mentally ill. I also regularly presented the testimony of law enforcement personnel to prove that an individual presented a risk of imminent harm to themselves or others.

I will never forget the case of a young man, who in the interests of preserving confidentiality and privacy, I shall refer to as Carl. I had little time to prepare for the hearing, so when I received Carl’s file, I had to do my best to quickly but thoroughly review it.

The file reflected that local law enforcement was called to Carl’s home because Carl had taken possession of a loaded 12 gauge shotgun and was threatening to kill others after which he said he would take his own life. I shall refer to the police officer who first responded to the call as Officer Ryan.

Officer Ryan promptly cleared the area so that only he and Carl were in harm’s way. Officer Ryan then calmly, patiently and compassionately interacted with Carl. Officer Ryan asked Carl sincere questions about what he could do to help Carl and he attentively listened to Carl’s answers. After about 30 minutes had expired, Carl gently placed the shotgun upon the ground and allowed Officer Ryan to take him into custody.

After I reviewed the file, I was convinced that Carl desperately needed help, so I decided to proceed with the case. The court ultimately agreed with me and Carl received the mental health care and support that he so desperately needed.

It was and is my opinion that at least one life was saved because of Officer Ryan’s professionalism and humanity. In honor of my father’s counsel, I needed to compliment Officer Ryan and let others know about his stellar conduct.

The chief of police was taken aback when I called to tell him about the wonderful service that Officer Ryan provided to both Carl and our community. The chief of police told me that he often received calls from angry individuals who were compelled to complain about a variety of problems. My complimentary call was the first that he had received in many years. The chief of police was grateful for my phone call and particularly liked my acknowledgment of the difficult job that his officers were called upon to perform each day.

Why are we inclined to quickly criticize our fellow neighbors, yet so hesitant to compliment those who deserve our praise?

While acknowledging that it is better to give than to receive, I must confess that I truly appreciate the sincere compliments that I receive from others.

For example, over 30 years ago, I was asked to play the piano and provide the prelude, postlude and accompany the congregation for one of my church’s local leadership meetings. I accepted the invitation and provided the prelude, postlude and accompaniment for the congregation.

The last speaker at this meeting was an apostle named Russel M. Nelson, and he began his talk by thanking me for the prelude music. He then said, “Brother Walker, your prelude music was beautiful.” Russel M. Nelson is now the president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his compliment was and is particularly meaningful to me because I know that he also plays the piano.

Throughout my life I have been thanked many hundreds of times for providing the prelude and postlude music at a variety of meetings, but compliments have been few and far between. Maybe I just need to practice more.

Please strive to follow my father’s wise counsel. Do not hesitate to reach out and compliment those who you sincerely believe deserve to be praised.