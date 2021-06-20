Walker: In praise of fathers and the children they love

Ken then had me stop the locomotive and put it in reverse. I then slowly backed the massive beast back into the rail yard. I stopped near the same location where I originally boarded the locomotive. Ken shook my hand and congratulated me for being such quick learner. As we climbed down from the locomotive, I knew that Dad had organized this wonderful adventure long before he asked me if I wanted to go to the rail yard. Thank you, Dad.

In 1963 Dad bought a 17 foot Starcraft motorboat with a large Johnson outboard motor affixed to the tail end of the boat. The boat was christened the “JoCarJoy” because it was named after myself and my sisters (i.e. John, Carol and Joyce). We regularly took the boat to Flaming Gorge and Buckboard reservoirs for fabulous fishing and sightseeing adventures.

The JoCarJoy was very popular and we always had guests (e.g. grandparents, cousins, uncles, aunts, friends, boy scouts, etc.) fill the boat for each and every excursion. It seemed as if everyone wanted to ride in our boat. A total stranger once asked my father if he could borrow the JoCarJoy for a weekend (the answer was no). Because the boat was always carrying a full load, we necessarily traveled slowly and avoided rough waters.