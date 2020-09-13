Walker: In praise of grandfathers and the grandchildren that they love

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“A grandfather is someone with silver in his hair and gold in his heart.” – Author Unknown

My father sent me a priceless letter many years ago while I was serving as a full-time missionary. Within his correspondence he told me that I could not fully comprehend the magnitude of his love for me until I had a child of my own. He spoke the truth.

I have also learned that a grandchild cannot fully comprehend the magnitude of a grandfather’s love until he or she has a grandchild of their own.

A few months ago, my two-year-old grandson, Arthur, and his parents came to visit us. One of Arthur’s favorite treats is PEZ candy. Fortunately for Arthur I had just received a shipment of two bags of PEZ. Arthur followed me to the location of my PEZ stash and was more than happy to eat a package or two of sugar cookie-flavored PEZ.

I was delighted to discover that within each bag of PEZ was a complimentary kazoo. I showed Arthur how to play a kazoo. I then gave one of the kazoos to Arthur. Within just a few minutes Arthur filled the room with his rather unique kazoo music.