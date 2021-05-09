Walker: In praise of mothers who adopt special needs children

“Every day I strive to meet Beau’s needs and wants. For a child who is nonverbal this presents quite a challenge. I want so badly to help and guide Beau. I want to know how his day at school was, who he played with, and who his favorite teacher is. The fact is I do not know. I must try to make decisions that are best for him without his input. I must be a strong voice for him in situations when I don’t know what he wants. Beau has been fortunate to have many people helping him to learn and grow. I regularly communicate with these amazing people and we try to help Beau the best we can.

“Beau has been a blessing to our family. I have watched as each member of our family has changed and grown into better people because of Beau. I see my family learning and loving in ways that I previously thought were not possible. Like all moms, I wonder if I am good enough. I pray every day that Beau knows I want nothing but the best for him. I also pray every day thanking God for this blessing in my life. My final prayer is that some day when we are in heaven together and Beau can use his words, he will tell me that he loves me. In that moment, he will say, ‘Mom, thank you for trying.’ I look forward to that day more than words can express.”

My friend, Jeffrey R. Holland was spot on when he testified, “I bear witness of that day when loved ones whom we knew, to have disabilities in mortality, will stand before us glorified and grand; breathtakingly perfect in body and mind. What a thrilling moment that will be.” Happy Mother’s Day.

John M. Walker is an attorney and lifelong Wyomingite who lives in Cheyenne. His email address is jwalkwyo7@gmail.com

