Walker: It is more blessed to give than to receive

“Generosity is doing something for someone else expecting nothing in return.” – Simon Sinek

Have you ever seen someone go out of their way to remove an abandoned shopping cart from an inappropriate and potentially hazardous location and wheel it back into the store or into a nearby cart corral? It does my heart good every time I observe one of my earthly neighbors selflessly relinquish time and energy from their busy day to correct another’s act of misfeasance or malfeasance.

I particularly appreciate those who are ready, willing and able to reach out to those in need, without any expectation of receiving a worldly reward for the selfless sacrifice of their time, energy and financial resources. When I reflect upon such individuals, the name of Bo Jackson comes to mind.

In 1990, my sons RJ and Joshua, displayed a large “Bo Knows” poster in their bedroom. I suspect that many of you are familiar with this poster, wherein there is a photograph of Bo Jackson holding a baseball bat while also wearing football gear. Little did any of us know at that time, that the day would come when Mr. Jackson would personally reach out to RJ in an effort to comfort and befriend RJ’s son, Bridger.

As most of my readers likely know, Bridger was horribly injured in July of 2020 because he placed himself between a vicious dog and his 4-year-old sister, Brielle. If I remember correctly, it was about a month after Bridger had been released from the hospital when Mr. Jackson contacted RJ and asked if he could come and visit Bridger.

Shortly thereafter, Bo Jackson flew to Cheyenne so that he could discreetly spend the day with Bridger and Bridger’s family. I cannot even imagine what it was like for my son to answer the door and greet the man behind the “Bo Knows” poster that was predominantly displayed for so many years in RJ’s childhood bedroom.

Bo Jackson did not come empty handed. Among other gifts, he gave Bridger a fabulous bicycle. Bridger enthusiastically embraced, both literally and figuratively, his new friend. Bridger is fascinated with rocks, and he began energetically collecting them when he was just a toddler. Bridger gave Bo Jackson some of the rocks from his cherished collection.

Before the day was over, a true friendship was formed between a then 57-year-old, Bo Jackson and a then 6-year-old Bridger Walker. At Bo Jackson’s direction, Bridger now refers to him as “Uncle Bo.”

A few weeks after his trip to Cheyenne, Bo Jackson sent a priceless photo to Bridger. Bo Jackson had taken a picture of the rocks that Bridger had given to him. The rocks were strategically placed upon and around Bo Jackson’s Heisman Trophy.

When reflecting upon Bo Jackson, many in our world will think of him as the phenomenal athlete who won the Heisman Trophy, played running back for the Oakland Raiders, played outfield for the Kansas City Royals, and the first person to ever make the All-Star roster of both Major League Baseball and the National Football League.

When I reflect upon Bo Jackson, I think of Uncle Bo, the kind, selfless and generous fellow behind the “Bo Knows” poster who graciously reached out to my family in a time of need and who now prominently displays Bridger’s gifted rocks within his trophy case.