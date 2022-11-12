Walker: It's time to talk turkey about Thanksgiving

“Most turkeys taste better the day after; my mother’s tasted better the day before.” – Rita Rudner

It was 41 years ago when I purchased my first electric smoker. At that time, I was attending the University of Wyoming and lived in a very small married student housing apartment (i.e. barracks) with my wife, Trena. We stored the smoker near our little hot water heater that was located in the back of our apartment.

The hickory smoked trout was delicious. So ... I decided to attempt to prepare, at my parent’s home, an edible apple smoked turkey for Thanksgiving, 1981. I soaked a 14-pound bird in a chilled apple juice, water, sugar and salt brine for 12 hours. I then gently rinsed and dried the bird for 30 minutes. Thereafter, I smoked the turkey, with apple chips for 90 minutes.

After the bird was properly “smoked,” I placed it in a roaster pan and poured a cup of water into the pan (to replace the moisture that was lost while the bird was being smoked). I then stuffed and baked the bird at 325 degrees. When the bird was sufficiently baked, I removed it from the oven and placed the roaster on the stove. The aroma that emanated from the bird was fabulous.

After waiting a bit for the turkey to cool, I asked my father if he would be willing to taste test my entrée. I intensely observed Dad as he tore off a large piece of white meat and cautiously placed it into his mouth. By the expression upon his face, I promptly knew that the apple smoked turkey recipe was a winner.

Dad declared that the bird was delicious. Other family members then quickly volunteered to taste test the turkey. Less than half the turkey actually made it to the dinner table.

Since that day, (i.e. Thanksgiving 1981) my family has, in no uncertain terms, mandated that I prepare an apple smoked turkey for our annual Thanksgiving meal. I am now at 41 years and counting.

I have refined the recipe a bit over the years. For example, I now place the bird upside down in the roasting pan, so that more of the delicious juices flow into the white meat while it is being roasted. I also baste the bird with honey during the last 30 minutes of baking. Some rosemary and thyme are now added to the brine and cornbread stuffing is particularly scrumptious when roasted within an apple smoked bird.

Many years ago, my wife acquired a fabulous dinner roll recipe from her stepmom. The apple smoked turkey is so tasty when eaten with Trena’s dinner rolls. Accordingly, our family now also requires that Trena prepare many, many dozens of her dinner rolls for our annual Thanksgiving meal.

I cannot recall any occasion when more than half of our apple smoked Thanksgiving turkey made it to the dinner table. Our family tradition now requires that we participate in an informal “snitching” (i.e. turkey and roll) meal before we partake of the formal Thanksgiving meal.

Please do not misunderstand me. I have grown to cherish our family’s snitching tradition.

As mandated, I prepared the turkey for last year’s Thanksgiving meal (i.e. 2021). And Trena baked a massive batch of her delectable dinner rolls.

My son, RJ and daughter-in-law, Teila graciously invited our family to celebrate our 2021 almost post-pandemic Thanksgiving at their house. Trena and I needed help transporting the turkey, dinner rolls, and a few dessert pies to RJ and Teila’s house.

My then, 10-year-old grandson, Johnny (R.J. and Teila’s oldest son) volunteered to help us. I loaded a very large Tupperware bowl with the dinner rolls and handed it to Johnny. After Johnny wrapped his arms around the bowl you could barely see his face. I then carefully picked up the turkey, which was still in the roasting pan and Johnny followed me out of our front door.

As we were walking to my car, I heard Johnny say, “So good!” I turned around and saw that Johnny was already eating one of his grandma’s dinner rolls. I have no idea how he got the roll into his mouth. Johnny consumed 2 more rolls during our short ride to his house. R.J. and Teila purchased and now live in what used to be my parents’ home. They renovated the kitchen and greatly expanded the size of the home.

About 25 of our family members had already assembled at R.J. and Teila’s house when Johnny and I arrived with the turkey and rolls. We have 7 children, 5 children-in-law and 22 grandchildren so our Thanksgiving celebration requires a bit of space.

I placed the apple smoked turkey on a large kitchen worktable. The turkey was located just a few feet away from where I placed my first apple smoked Thanksgiving bird, in 1981. Teila gave me a large serving plate and carving utensils and I began to slice the bird.

I looked up while cutting into the turkey and found that I was surrounded by many daughters-in-law and granddaughters. For about 15 minutes, approximately 1 in every 4 turkey slices actually made it to the serving plate. My loved ones’ hands, large and small, claimed the other slices. Not surprisingly, less than half of the bird made it to the dinner table.

The sights and sounds associated with my precious family’s snitching meal filled my heart with unmitigated joy. Happy Thanksgiving!