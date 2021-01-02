Walker: Laughter really is the best medicine

“When humor goes, there goes civilization.” – Erma Bombeck

I must confess that I really do not like flying on commercial airlines. I do my best to relax and endure the flights by listening to music. It was about 18 years ago when I decided to purchase a state-of-the-art mp3 player so that I could choose the music that I listened to on my cross-country and international flights. (I now listen to the music that is downloaded onto my smart-phone.)

My son, Christopher, has always been technologically advanced and when he was about 10 years-old, I asked him to download some of my archaic CDs onto my new mp3. He told me that he was glad to help. I handed him the mp3 and a few my CDs. The next day he handed me back the mp3 player and told me that it was ready to go.

A few days later I had to travel on a business trip, so I boarded a plane at DIA. About 15 minutes after takeoff, the pilot announced that we could use our electronic devices. I promptly turned on the mp3, popped in my ear buds, closed my eyes and started listening to the songs that I had chosen.