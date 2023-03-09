“We don’t discover humility by thinking less of ourselves; we discover humility by thinking less about ourselves. It comes as we go about our work with an attitude of serving God and our fellowman.” - Dieter F. Uchtdorf

Shortly after my sixth birthday, my father drove me to our family’s bank which was located in the downtown area of Green River. We entered the bank and met with one of the bank’s officers. I proudly stood beside Dad while he set up a savings account for me. If I recall correctly, the initial deposit was $60.00.

This bank account was specifically created for the purpose of building a fund for my 2-year mission, which I fervently hoped to begin to serve when I turned 19 years old. Dad had so wanted to be a missionary when he was a young man, but WWII prevented him from serving. I was about 4 years old when I enthusiastically started my training to become an adept missionary.

It was March 1976 when I was finally allowed to formally begin the application process for my mission. The first phase of the application process required that I complete a thorough physical examination. Other than my blood pressure being a tad high, all went well with my physical.

The second phase of the application process required that I participate in an interview with my congregation’s bishop. The third and final phase of the application process required that I participate in an interview with my local stake president. All went well during the interviews and my application, along with a photo of myself was forwarded to our church’s missionary headquarters.

At that time, it took approximately three weeks from the time an application was submitted to the time that the soon-to-be missionary received a letter in the mail. The letter or missionary “call” informed the missionary about where and when she/he was going to serve.

I timed the submission of my mission application with the belief that I would begin my missionary service in late May or early June of 1976.

My anxiety levels began to rise when four weeks had passed from my submission date and I had not yet received my mission call. Shortly thereafter, I was contacted by my stake president, and he told me that because of my elevated blood pressure, I needed to complete a follow-up exam. I successfully completed the follow-up examination, and my application was resubmitted.

I started to worry when four weeks had passed from my resubmission date and still no mission call. It was then that my stake president contacted me and told me that my hair was too long in the photo that I had submitted so I had to send another photo wherein my hair was shorter. I promptly got a haircut and one of my college friends took and quickly developed a photograph of me with very short hair. My mission application was then re-resubmitted.

Another four weeks passed and I had not received my mission call. It was then that I began to wonder if God needed my missionary service. By June of 1976 I had spent nearly 15 years of my life preparing to be the kind of missionary that I believed God needed me to be. The time had come for me to approach God, in fervent and humble prayer.

My question was simple and sincere: Did God need me to be a missionary? I was taken aback by Heaven’s quiet yet profound response: God wanted me to be a missionary, but God did not NEED me to be a missionary. God was, is and shall forever be God and He shall thrive with or without me.

I then received an omnipotent and comforting spiritual embrace from heaven above. With that embrace, I was taught that all of Jesus Christ’s valiant servants understand that righteous Christian service is founded upon an attitude of selflessness. Rather than focusing upon what a great missionary I was going to be I needed to focus upon Jesus Christ and those who I was about to serve. Lesson learned.

This experience gave me a much greater understanding of the words written by the Apostle Matthew: “Then said Jesus unto his disciples, If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow me. For whosoever will save his life shall lose it: and whosoever will lose his life for my sake shall find it.” Matthew 16: 24-25.

Shortly after this experience (i.e. in June 1976) I received my mission call to the California Sacramento Mission. My missionary service began in early August 1976. I thrived as an attitude of sincere selflessness and sacrifice followed me throughout the two years of my missionary service.

And I have done my best to make sure that the lesson that I learned so many years ago, from Heaven above, continues to dwell within me as I love and serve my wife, children, grandchildren, neighbors, clients and friends. Fabulous and eternal blessings await those who lose themselves in the service of their Heavenly Father and His blessed children.