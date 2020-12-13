Walker: Movies that help you appreciate Christmas

“The Bishop’s Wife” focuses upon the importance of human kindness and compassion. The film also emphasizes the transcendent need for all of us to truly learn to love one another. What I particularly appreciate about this movie is that many of Dudley’s “miracles” do not require divine power. This movie teaches us that you do not have to be an angel to be attentive to the needs of those around you. Likewise, you do not have to be an angel to reach out and let others know that you have not only been listening to them, but that you truly care about them.