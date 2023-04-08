“The very first Easter taught us this: that life never ends and love never dies.” – Kate McGahan

Brent Groesbeck’s mom and my mom are full cousins. Even though we are second cousins, Brent and I did not meet each other for many years as I spent my first ten years of mortal life in Green River and Brent grew up in Cheyenne.

Brent and I quickly became friends when we were both living in Cheyenne in the 1990’s. We belong to the same church and have attended the same congregation for more than 25 years. Brent is a calm and affable fellow with a good sense of humor.

I so enjoyed working with Brent for the few years that we served together as Assistant High Priest Group Leaders. It was also my privilege to be a Sunday school teacher for three of Brent’s children, Garrett, Sydney and Briton. I have also befriended Brent’s two youngest children, Logan and Jaron. All of Brent’s children are pleasant, calm, intelligent and kind souls.

Brent is also the kind of person who never hesitates to offer a helping hand to those in need, without expecting any reward in return. For example, when my father passed in September of 2008, I did not want the mortician (i.e. a stranger) to dress Dad in his burial clothes. However, I could not gather the needed emotional strength to do the job myself. When Brent learned about the challenge that I was facing, he volunteered to dress Dad for me. A few weeks after Dad’s funeral, Brent let me know that it was an honor for him to dress Dad and that he made sure that Dad’s tie was perfectly straight. Thank you, Brent, for a job well done.

During the morning of Dec. 5, 2022 I was working in my office when I received a phone call from my son, who informed me that my dear friend and cousin had died. Brent is 3 years younger than me and it was extremely difficult for me to process this horrid news. After about an hour of attempting to work, I knew that I needed to go home and privately grieve. Which I did.

As I now reflect upon Brent, I cannot think of anyone that I have ever met who knew Brent and did not like him. Not surprisingly, there were a whole lot of people at Brent’s funeral. Brent owned and operated Brent’s Plumbing and many of his employees and patrons attended his funeral. Brent’s love for and devotion to his family and faith was eminently displayed throughout his funeral.

Brent’s son, Jaron is serving as a full-time missionary in Guatemala. Because of his father’s death, Jaron could have cut his mission service short and returned home. Jaron, however, decided to complete his mission. My wife, Trena and I were and are so proud of Jaron that we decided to send him a Christmas package.

A few hours after Brent’s funeral, Trena and I went to the post office to mail the package to Jaron. I shall refer to the postal clerk who waited on us as Jane. While talking with Jane, we told her that the package was going to a missionary who had just lost his father. Trena then told Jane about Jaron’s wonderful father who had kindly served so many during his mortal life. When Trena mentioned that Jaron’s Dad had been a plumber, Jane’s countenance changed and tears began to well up in her eyes.

Jane then said, “Not Brent. Please don’t tell me that Brent has died.” When we confirmed that Jaron’s father was indeed Brent, Jane promptly excused herself and went into a back room. When Jane returned she was holding her cell phone and talking to her father. She handed the cell phone to Trena and asked that Trena provide Jane’s father with the details about Brent’s untimely death. This experience confirmed for me the fact that Brent’s kind demeanor and self-less service touched many, many lives. Thank you, Cousin Brent, for a job well done.

You may have noticed that I have referred to Brent in the present tense throughout most of this column. I refer to Brent in the present tense because I know, with absolute certainty, that Brent lives. By and through Jesus Christ and His atoning and infinite sacrifice, I testify that Brent now smiles down upon his family and friends from Heaven above.

To all who are reading this column and to my dear friend and cousin, Brent I say, Happy Easter!