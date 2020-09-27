Walker: My next-door neighbor named Joe

When it snowed, I did my best to anonymously and stealthily shovel Joe’s sidewalks. I knew that I had been caught when Joe graciously gave my wife some money to buy snowsuits for our children.

It didn’t take long before Joe became part of our family. We truly loved him and I strongly suspect he loved each and every one of us. During the many years that we closely interacted, we never experienced any conflict or negativity in our relationship. Joe always had my back and I hope that Joe knew that I always had his back. Joe was a wonderful neighbor.

It was a very sad and challenging time for us when Joe died. Joe was truly an important part of our life.

By outward appearance, many misguided and prejudicial individuals would have perceived that Joe and I had nothing in common. Joe was an elderly man of African descent who did not grow up in Wyoming. I was a young man of British/Irish descent who was born and raised in Wyoming. Outward appearances can be so deceiving!

Joe and I quickly sought and found our common ground: 1. Even though we were of different denominations we were both Christian; 2. We believed in the sanctity and strength of family; 3. We loved our country; and 4. We did our best to love our neighbor.