Walker: Now is the time for an extra measure of kindness

“Three things in human life are important. The first is to be kind. The second is to be kind. And the third is to be kind.” -- Henry James
Have you ever watched any episodes of Steve Hartman’s “On the Road”? I have enjoyed each and every one of Mr. Hartman’s stories because they routinely concern those who endeavor to make this world a better place within which to live.
One of the “On The Road” reports particularly captured my attention. This wonderful episode concerns a precious 3 year-old girl, named Zoey, who is fighting leukemia. Because of her chemotherapy treatments, her immune system was compromised. And it was Halloween.
Zoey’s parents needed to minimize Zoey’s interaction with others so they decided to not invite trick or treaters to their home. Instead, they placed a sign in their front yard which read as follows: “Sorry no candy. Child with cancer. See you next year!”
After Halloween was over, Zoey’s parents went to retrieve the sign. Below the sign they found a large pile of candy! A review of their security camera showed that after reading the sign many of the trick or treaters promptly reached into their own bag of goodies and placed a special piece of candy on the ground. Even though these children’s mortal bodies wore the traditional Halloween attire, their choice little spirits were clothed as the Good Samaritan.
One girl actually dumped her entire bag of candy at the base of the sign. I assure you that this daughter of God received a standing ovation from the angels who were watching from heaven above.
Please take the time to look up and watch Mr. Hartman’s “On the Road” Halloween report on the internet.
I sincerely believe that most Wyomingites are like these children and are ready, willing and able to dispense an extra measure of kindness upon those who are known to be in need. However, we are not always provided with a sign that specifically identifies those who are in need of an extra measure of kindness.
How then do we determine where our extra measure of kindness should be placed? The answer to this question is simple: We must act upon our impressions to reach out in kindness to anyone we perceive may be in need.
For example, a few years ago my wife Trena and daughter Tiffany were returning home from Denver following my daughter’s medical appointment at the Barbara Davis Center. They decided to stop for lunch at a Colorado restaurant before completing the I-25 drive home.
While they were enjoying lunch they noticed an elderly fellow who was eating alone at a nearby table. I shall refer to the elderly gentleman as, Ray. Trena and Tiffany both acquired a very distinct feeling that they should pay for Ray’s lunch. After discussing their mutual impression Trena and Tiffany decided to discreetly coordinate with their waiter and anonymously pay for a total stranger’s lunch.
However, the waiter apparently did not understand the concept of anonymous and told Ray who had paid for his lunch. After he finished eating, Ray approached Trena and Tiffany and thanked them for their kind gesture. Then, with tears in his eyes he asked if they had previously seen him eating at that restaurant with his wife. When they told Ray that they were out-of-towners, he told Trena and Tiffany that the restaurant was one of his wife’s favorite places to eat, but that his wife had recently died. This was the first time that he had eaten at the restaurant since his wife’s passing.
There was no sign affixed to Ray’s table stating: My wife recently died. However, in the absence of such a sign, my wife and daughter were able to sense Ray’s loneliness and sorrow. Trena and Tiffany’s simple act of kindness was repaid ten-fold when Ray gave each of them a heartfelt hug.
When so prompted, please do not hesitate to dispense an extra measure of kindness upon your family, friends, neighbors and even strangers. I assure you that you will never regret an act of kindness.
John M. Walker is an attorney and lifelong Wyomingite who lives in Cheyenne. His email address is jwalkwyo7@gmail.com