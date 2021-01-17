Walker: Now is the time for an extra measure of kindness

One girl actually dumped her entire bag of candy at the base of the sign. I assure you that this daughter of God received a standing ovation from the angels who were watching from heaven above.

Please take the time to look up and watch Mr. Hartman’s “On the Road” Halloween report on the internet.

I sincerely believe that most Wyomingites are like these children and are ready, willing and able to dispense an extra measure of kindness upon those who are known to be in need. However, we are not always provided with a sign that specifically identifies those who are in need of an extra measure of kindness.

How then do we determine where our extra measure of kindness should be placed? The answer to this question is simple: We must act upon our impressions to reach out in kindness to anyone we perceive may be in need.

For example, a few years ago my wife Trena and daughter Tiffany were returning home from Denver following my daughter’s medical appointment at the Barbara Davis Center. They decided to stop for lunch at a Colorado restaurant before completing the I-25 drive home.