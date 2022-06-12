Walker: Obey God's golden commandment

‘Therefore all things whatsoever ye would that men should do to you, do ye even so to them: for this is the law and the prophets.” — Jesus Christ.

In 2019 God sent me three fabulous grandchildren. Their names are Emery, Wit and Warren. I collectively and affectionately refer to them as the “Nineteeners”.

A little over a month ago, I took Emery and Wit to the dollar store. Shortly after we entered the store Emery and Wit each placed a basket inside of a shopping cart. The basket in the front of the cart was assigned to Wit and the basket in the back of the cart was assigned to Emery.

I pushed the shopping cart around the store while my gleeful grandbabies placed various sundry items (mostly candy and toys) into their designated basket. Wit and Emery look like they could be siblings. One of the store’s patrons asked me if they were twins. I responded that they were not twins but were Nineteener cousins.

When we were leisurely passing through the toy aisle, I watched Wit grab two cans of playdough. He threw one can into his basket and gently placed the other can into Emery’s basket. Emery’s back was turned toward us at the time so she did not notice that there was a can of playdough in her basket.

The store’s cashier graciously made sure during checkout that the items in Wit’s basket and Emery’s basket were placed into separate bags. After our shopping was completed, we got back into my car and began driving to Wit’s house. During our ride, the little ones enthusiastically looked forward to fully immersing themselves into their dollar store bags.

When we got to Wit’s house, Emery and Wit quickly opened their respective bags and each child picked out a favorite piece of candy. Wit then lifted the playdough out of his bag and took it into the kitchen. He sat down at a large table and began to sculpt the playdough. Emery closely observed Wit while I closely observed Emery. Her countenance changed from happy to sad. I could see by the expression on her face that she regretted not getting herself some playdough.

I then told Emery to carefully look at all of the stuff that was in her bag. I shall never forget the precious angelic smile that promptly appeared on Emery’s face when she saw the can of playdough that Wit had stealthily placed into her basket. How did two-year-old Wit know that his cousin needed a can of playdough when Emery, herself, was not aware of the fact that she needed a can of playdough?

Wit knew that he needed a can of playdough so his cousin and good friend Emery must also need a can of playdough. Wit obeyed Jesus Christ’s commandment that we treat others the way that we want ourselves to be treated. At the ripe old age of two, Wit could both understand and comply with one of God’s profound commandments.

As you reflect upon Wit’s simple act of kindness, please ask yourself this crucial question: What is more beneficial, God’s fundamental commandments or our abundant worldly laws?

Our mortal government is divided into three, separate but equal, branches. When our legislative branch desires to protect us from ourselves, many laws in the form of statutes are enacted (e.g. Wyoming’s statutes are consolidated into 10 volumes with an Index of 1261 pages). When our executive branch wants to protect us from ourselves, laws in the form of rules are created. The judiciary then interprets and applies our mortal statutes and rules. Having practiced law for 38 years, I know that many of our worldly laws can greatly assist us as we attempt to both survive and thrive in this life.

However, we must never prioritize our worldly laws over God’s omniscient commandments. Worldly laws will not and cannot alleviate our moral decay. It is only by and through faith and family that we can truly evolve into the people that our Heavenly Father wants us to become. Please strive to learn and live God’s laws.

John M. Walker is an attorney and lifelong Wyomingite who lives in Cheyenne. His email address is: jwalkwyo7@gmail.com

