Walker: Please accept Bridger's challenge

My heart is also filled with gratitude for the kind, generous and selfless acts of those who have reached out to comfort Bridger as he does his best to recover from the emotional and physical injuries that he sustained while shielding his little sister. Thank you so much for the many remarkable rocks, toys, t-shirts and various creative and meaningful gifts you have sent to Bridger.

I know that I cannot specifically thank each and every one of the millions who have prayed for Bridger’s recovery, but please know that I know that your prayers have been heard.

I also extend my sincere thanks to Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Hugh Jackman, the Russo brothers, Bo Jackson, Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, Larry Nance Jr., MrBeast, The Batman of Spring Hill and Bret Michaels for reaching out to and supporting Bridger. I greatly appreciate your respective and collective time and energy that was so selflessly expended on behalf of Bridger. You truly helped invigorate and strengthen both his little body and his immense spirit.