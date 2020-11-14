Walker: Rifts are repaired on common ground

Wyoming dominated the game, from beginning to end, and ultimately won by a score of 47 to 14. Another ardent UW fan was born on this day.

The 1969 Wyoming/BYU football game would be remembered for something far different than the score. I suspect that most, if not all, of my readers are familiar with the Black Fourteen.

About 2 weeks ago, I read a wonderful and inspiring news article entitled, “Black 14 launch 180-ton food initiative with UW, Mormon Church.” This article describes a project wherein the University of Wyoming, the Black 14 and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are now united in what a member of the Black 14, John Griffin, describes as “something pretty special.”

The Black 14 initiative hopes to provide 180 tons of food for children who are being cared for by various charitable organizations throughout the United States. The pallets of food, which will be transported to those in need by large tractor/trailers, will bear a logo which reads: “University of Wyoming Black 14; Mind, Body and Soul Initiative; Donation in partnership with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”