Walker: Strive to be thankful for what you have

I was a bit ashamed of myself for my ingratitude. Why do we so readily take for granted that which so many of God’s children can only dream of acquiring?

Good health is one thing that is easily taken for granted. Not everyone is so fortunate. For example, in March 2019 my wife and I met a remarkable young woman who I shall call Jane. Jane has a severe form of lupus which substantially impedes her ability to participate in and enjoy many of the routine daily activities that we take for granted.

Do you remember the horrid “bomb cyclone” (i.e. big blizzard) that occurred in March 2019? Unfortunately, Jane underwent some major surgery and was hospitalized a day or two before we were hit with the cyclone bomb. Jane lived in Laramie and a friend had planned on coming to get her after she was released from the hospital.

When Jane was released from the hospital, I-80 was closed and her friend could not pick her up. We were contacted and asked if we would assist Jane until her friend arrived. We agreed to help and our immediate thought was that Jane could stay with us. However, we remembered that some of our family members were fighting the common cold. We did not want to expose Jane to any illnesses during her post-op recovery. Accordingly we reserved and paid for a nice hotel room where Jane could safely relax in peace and quiet.