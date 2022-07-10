Walker: Take the more challenging path

‘May we ever choose the harder right, instead of the easier wrong.” — Thomas Monson

Shortly after my 12th birthday, Bishop Richard Brown asked me to be the piano player for our congregation’s priesthood organization. Even though I was not a particularly proficient piano player, I decided to accept the invitation. Thereafter I learned that each Sunday morning I had to be prepared to play the prelude music, postlude music and accompany the members of the congregation as they sang one or two of the more than 300 hymns that were found within our hymnal.

As I thumbed through our vast hymnal my young mind decided that I would only need to learn to play about 12 of the songs. With a dozen songs under my belt, our congregation would not have to repeat singing the same hymn for at least two months. I thought that it would be unlikely that anyone would notice that we were singing the same few songs.

The chorister that I was assigned to work with was a kind, yet tenacious fellow named Dal Saxton. After we began working together Dal advised me, in no uncertain terms, that my strategy of learning only a few of the hymns was not acceptable. It was his expectation that over the next year I would learn to play a whole lot more than a dozen hymns.

I complied with Dal Saxton’s expectations. As I acquired experience and confidence while learning and playing many religious songs, it was not difficult for me to transition to classical, ragtime and easy-listening music. After just a few years I became an accomplished musician. Thank you, Dal for not allowing me to take the easy path.

Our great nation has now come to a critical cross-road. Animosity, contention and devastating vitriol presently permeates our airwaves and internet. Hot button topics such as the Second Amendment, abortion and public prayer now torment the very core of our social interactions.

What are you going to do to try to effectively resolve our conflict and calm our social waters? Some will choose the easy path by persistently, blindly and mindlessly launching their condescending fiery darts at the opposition. I testify before all that is sacred and holy in Heaven above and earth below that lingering emotions of anger and hatred will only bring sorrow and destruction upon all of us.

Please do not choose to take the easy path. Instead, choose to take the more challenging path which requires that you accept the value of and fully participate in sincere social discourse. Social discourse requires that, in an effort to understand your fellow neighbor, you must first close your mouth and then fully open your ears, eyes and mind.

As a trial attorney, I have learned much about our world while deposing an eclectic group of individuals over the past 38 years. Depositions require that the attorney articulate specific and clear questions after which the attorney must listen closely to the deponent’s answer to each question. Because a court stenographer records each and every word that is spoken during a deposition, it is important that the attorney allow the deponent to finish answering the question before asking another question. Such a concept is also beneficial when you engage in social discourse.

Social discourse never requires that you agree with the insights and opinions of others. It simply requires that you genuinely attempt to learn about why some choose to accept beliefs that you perceive are inconsistent with your beliefs.

Please know that the use of labels and name-calling is not in harmony with the process of sincere social discourse. When I first began writing an op-ed column in 2016, Brian Martin, the managing editor for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, asked me if I was a conservative or liberal. I told Brian that I was a devout believer in Jesus Christ and like my master I despised hypocrisy. If that made me a liberal, then I was a liberal. If that made me a conservative, then I was a conservative. Brian smiled and then graciously assigned my column to the Saturday morning edition.

Also, please know that the process of sincere social discourse is not foreign to our great nation. The common ground that those who founded the United States of America walked upon was an opposition to tyranny. However, the founders of our magnificent country disagreed upon many social and economic issues which required that they engage in lengthy and sincere social discourse before our Constitution was finalized and formally adopted.

In 2017 I had the opportunity to travel to Philadelphia and tour Independence Hall. As I entered the room wherein our country’s founders engaged in sincere social discourse I so wished that the room’s walls could indeed speak to me!

As I write this column on July 4, I earnestly plead with you to help resolve our social animosity and conflict by taking the more challenging path.