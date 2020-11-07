Walker: The difference between existing and living

For example, I was really, really, really missing the company of my grandchildren during our April mandated social isolation. So, I stuffed a large baggie full of PEZ candies and placed the baggie in a plastic shopping bag. I then walked the half-mile to my son, RJ and daughter-in-law, Teila’s house (RJ and Teila have blessed me with 5 wonderful grandchildren) and stealthily tied the plastic bag to a playset in their back yard.

While walking back home, I texted Teila to let her know that there was a gift tied to her playset. Teila sent her little daughter, Brielle, to fetch the bag of candy. Shortly after I got back home, I received the following text message from Teila: “Brielle claimed it. She just came running in yelling, ‘Boys! Boys! This is the best part of the day! Look what Grandpa gave us!’ Thanks for giving her the best part of her day!”

The best part of Brielle’s day turned out to be the best part of my day!

There are so many (especially during this holiday season) who are in dire need of a simple and heartfelt act of love and kindness. Please seek out and serve them.