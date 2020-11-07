Walker: The difference between existing and living

“The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” – Mahatma Gandhi
Our coronavirus imposed social isolation has provided a profound reminder that, as children of God, our purpose in this life is much greater than just wearing a mask, washing our hands and not touching our face.
Yes, I acknowledge that some who walk upon our planet are content to merely exist. Benjamin Franklin wrote, “Many people die at twenty five and aren’t buried until they are seventy five.” I, however, believe that the vast majority of our family, friends and Wyomingite neighbors are not content to only exist!
If there is more to life than simply existing, what then is our purpose? Before reading further, please put the paper down and take a moment to reflect upon this question.
The unequivocal answer to this question is: We were sent here to love and serve each other. Can anyone seriously deny our world’s critical shortage of love and self-less service? Mother Teresa wrote, “The hunger for love is much more difficult to remove than the hunger for bread.”
I hereby challenge you to strive to do a better job of loving and serving your family, friends and neighbors. Also, don’t forget to dispense an extra measure of love and service to yourself. Such increased love and service can be given by and through very simple acts of kindness.
For example, I was really, really, really missing the company of my grandchildren during our April mandated social isolation. So, I stuffed a large baggie full of PEZ candies and placed the baggie in a plastic shopping bag. I then walked the half-mile to my son, RJ and daughter-in-law, Teila’s house (RJ and Teila have blessed me with 5 wonderful grandchildren) and stealthily tied the plastic bag to a playset in their back yard.
While walking back home, I texted Teila to let her know that there was a gift tied to her playset. Teila sent her little daughter, Brielle, to fetch the bag of candy. Shortly after I got back home, I received the following text message from Teila: “Brielle claimed it. She just came running in yelling, ‘Boys! Boys! This is the best part of the day! Look what Grandpa gave us!’ Thanks for giving her the best part of her day!”
The best part of Brielle’s day turned out to be the best part of my day!
There are so many (especially during this holiday season) who are in dire need of a simple and heartfelt act of love and kindness. Please seek out and serve them.
Do you know of a single mom who is struggling to provide for her children? You could invite her family over for Thanksgiving dinner. You could offer to purchase a Christmas tree for her. You could then discreetly place some Christmas gifts under the tree.
Do you know a brother, sister, aunt, uncle, cousin, niece or nephew who are over-looked and neglected members of your family? You could reach out (e.g. via telephone, email, snail mail, etc.) to your relative and share a message of gratitude and love.
Do you know of a co-worker who always eats their lunch alone in the office break room? You could invite them to go to lunch with you.
Do you know of a child who is a gifted musician, scholar or athlete, but is unable to properly develop such talents because of a lack of financial resources? You could pay some of the expense associated with their music lessons, athletic training or on-line educational programs.
Do you have an elderly friend, whose mind is fully functional, but whose body is deteriorating and not working so well? You could reserve a time each week to telephone your elderly friend.
These are just a few examples of the many service opportunities that await you. After you finish reading today’s column, please again put down the paper and ponder upon your family, friends and neighbors. Then try to envision, with your mind’s eye, those who need an extra measure of love and service. Then, fulfill your purpose and get to work!
John M. Walker is an attorney and lifelong Wyomingite who lives in Cheyenne. His email address is jwalkwyo7@gmail.com
