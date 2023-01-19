Walker: There is nothing funny about alcoholism

“First you take a drink, then the drink takes a drink, then the drink takes you.” – F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby

If you are a baby boomer the odds are quite good that you spent some of your early childhood watching westerns such as Gunsmoke on television. Many of these western television shows incorporated a “town drunk” character within some of their episodes. The town drunk character was often found in saloons begging for a shot of whiskey or sharing information with the local Sheriff or Marshall (after which he was given money which was used to purchase whiskey).

Sadly, the “town drunk” was routinely portrayed as a character who brought amusement to the good and stalwart citizens of a small western town. There was, and is, nothing funny about alcoholism.

When I was a young boy growing up in Green River in the early 60s, my father and I were enjoying a Saturday morning by walking around and exploring the downtown area. We were approached by a fellow who was quite inebriated at the time. I will never forget the image of this disheveled and literally unbalanced man who was difficult to understand because of his slurred speech. My father was kind to the man as he did his best to extricate us from the situation. After the drunk fellow left, dad told me in no uncertain terms that alcoholism was a horrible thing that should be avoided at all costs. dad’s counsel was, and is, spot on.

I have personally observed on many occasions that alcoholism destroys careers. For example, when I first began practicing law about 39 years ago, I took on a case where the opposing counsel was a lawyer who I shall call Chad. Chad was an experienced veteran who was much older than me.

Some of my colleagues told me that Chad had been a brilliant and successful attorney, but that he was likely an alcoholic. We did not have email or even telefaxes back in the old days, so we communicated via telephone and snail mail. Shortly after I began working on the case, I received correspondence from Chad.

I read and reread the letter. The correspondence was unintelligible. So, I telephoned Chad to inquire about the content of his correspondence. I was polite and professional, but it was apparent that Chad himself did not know why he sent me the letter. Chad retired shortly after our case was resolved.

Tragically, alcoholism has prematurely ended the legal careers of many once brilliant and very capable men and women. To all of my fellow Wyomingite attorneys who find themselves on the pathway to alcoholism I ask that you reach out to the Wyoming Lawyer Assistance Program (WYLAP). The phone number is: (307) 996-6834.

I have also personally observed, on many occasions, that alcoholism greatly harms families. If one of your loved ones (e.g. spouse, child, parent, neighbor, friend, etc.) approaches you and suggests that you seek out and acquire help to address your alcohol or other substance abuse issues, PLEASE LISTEN TO THEM. If you have a child who is succumbing to alcohol or another form of substance abuse, please don’t hesitate to check out the website which is found at: www.drugfree.org

Finally, I know that alcoholism is, has been and shall always be, destructive to the human body. Excessive alcohol consumption will damage your liver, brain and heart. I have personally known friends, clients and colleagues whose mortal lives were cut short because of liver failure, caused by alcoholism.

I have read that it is never too late to seek treatment for alcoholism. Please, if you suspect that you need help, do not hesitate to reach out to alcoholics anonymous. The alcoholics anonymous website is found at: www.aa.org.

God loves you and I assure you that He hurts because of the physical, mental and spiritual suffering experienced by his alcoholic children and their loved ones. There is nothing funny about alcoholism.