Walker: Three reasons you should be vaccinated for COVID

COVID can make you very sick. My wife’s dear friend, Anne, caught COVID and she became very ill. Here in her own words is Anne’s description of how this dreaded disease impacted her life:

“When the list of symptoms of COVID first came out they seemed very vague and like every other cold or flu I had experienced. When I get ill it is normal for me to get a fever, have body aches, lose my sense of taste and smell, and quite often my voice will get very raspy.

“My symptoms began on a Tuesday and felt like a mild cold, but soon turned into something I will not forget. By the weekend I was coughing and could hear some wheezing in my chest. I suspected I had pneumonia and a quick trip to Urgent Care confirmed my suspicions. I went ahead and tested for COVID although I really didn’t think I had it.

“Over the next few days my symptoms worsened and eventually the test result came back positive. I had monitored my oxygen levels throughout the week and they had steadily declined. Early Friday I woke up and could not breathe and went to the hospital. My diagnosis was acute respiratory failure with hypoxia due to COVID pneumonia in both lungs.