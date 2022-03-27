Walker: Vladimir Putin: Ask not for whom the bell tolls

A few years ago, I was waiting in the checkout line at one of our local box stores. A young boy, who appeared to be approximately 3 years old, and his father were in front of me. The boy stared at me while sitting in a shopping cart. I smiled and said, “Hello.” The boy quickly turned his head and began looking toward the cashier. I surmised that he was a bit shy toward strangers.

About a minute later I began to unload my shopping cart onto the small conveyor belt. When I grabbed a big box of waffle mix, I heard the boy shout to his father, “Waffles! He’s getting waffles!” A large smile appeared upon his father’s face.

A few seconds later I picked up a large and clear plastic container which was filled with fresh strawberries. The boy then said, “And strawberries! Waffles and strawberries!” The boy’s father again smiled as he placed his bagged groceries into his shopping cart. As I watched them depart, I suspected that they would, in the near future, enjoy a breakfast of waffles and strawberries together.

As I now reflect upon this experience, I am reminded of the words that Jesus Christ spoke so many years ago, about the importance of children: “For of such is the kingdom of heaven.” Our little ones are precious and pure. Children are indeed our greatest treasure. We must love, cherish and nurture them.

Jesus Christ, the Son of the Living God, also taught us, in no uncertain terms, about the consequences for those who harm children:

“Whosoever therefore shall humble himself as this little child, the same is greatest in the kingdom of heaven. And whoso shall receive one such little child in my name receiveth me. But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea. Woe unto the world because of offences! for it must needs be that offences come; but woe to that man by whom the offence cometh!” Matthew 18: 4-7 KJV

A few weeks ago, I was watching the morning news when I saw a video of some heartbreaking Ukrainian children faces. The little Ukrainian children were overflowing with sorrow because they were forced to say goodbye to their fathers. Tears welled up in my eyes. As I have written before, family isn’t everything — family is the only thing.

A few days later I read a news story about the many Ukrainian children who have recently been killed by the Russian military. Within this story was a photograph of 109 empty strollers with flowers lovingly placed where little ones are supposed to be seated.

No one can dispute the fact that Vladimir Putin has “offended” millions of God’s precious little ones. Mortal minds cannot comprehend the full nature and magnitude of the horrific and everlasting consequences that the child killer named Putin will inevitably experience. Yes, Putin is one of Satan’s many servants, but I am compelled to wonder if the Devil himself now hangs his head in shame over Putin’s many egregious atrocities.

I know that the vast majority of the informed inhabitants of our world, which includes millions of Russian citizens, do not condone Putin’s ideology or his despicable conduct. How, then, are the likes of Putin allowed to gain leadership and power in our mortal world?

It is my fervent hope and prayer that, in the not too distant future the wicked will fail, and the righteous will prevail, and Ukrainian families will be permitted to safely reunite. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if all of God’s choice little ones were allowed to regularly enjoy, with their family, a breakfast of waffles with strawberries?

John M. Walker is a God loving, lifelong Wyomingite who lives in Cheyenne. His email address is: jwalkwyo7@gmail.com

