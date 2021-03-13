Walker: We all have a need to belong

While practicing with my children on a wonderful Saturday afternoon (i.e. the wind wasn’t blowing), I looked up the street and saw Jimmy pedaling his old bike in our direction. As he got closer, I could see that Jimmy had a tattered baseball mitt affixed to his handle bars. Jimmy was about to invite himself to participate in our practice session. I had an important decision to make.

As much as I wanted to continue to coach only my children, I knew that Jimmy desperately needed to belong. Dr. Jody Carrington correctly wrote, “Every time you think of calling a kid ‘attention-seeking’ this year, consider changing it to ‘connection-seeking’ and see how your perspective changes.” Shortly after Jimmy got off his bike and put on his mitt I threw a baseball to him.

Jimmy spent the next hour or so with us as we collectively practiced fielding and hitting baseballs and softballs. To their credit, my children did not appear to resent sharing their father’s time with Jimmy. They were very kind to him.

Jimmy’s family moved away from our neighborhood shortly after our practice session and I must confess that I have no idea of whatever happened to him. I do know, however, that for at least a brief period of time during a Saturday afternoon in 1992, Jimmy did not feel like he was alone.

Please strive to be attentive and kind to those who desperately need to belong. Thomas S. Monson wrote, “Frequently we are too quick to criticize, too prone to judge, and too ready to abandon an opportunity to help, to lift, and to serve.”

John M. Walker is an attorney and lifelong Wyomingite who lives in Cheyenne. His email address is jwalkwyo7@gmail.com

