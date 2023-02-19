Also, I am very religious. It gave me peace of mind all my career.” – Emerson Fittipaldi

Never have I regretted complying with the precepts of my faith. In fact, I now know that it is by and through our obedience to God’s commandments that we are given the priceless gift of peace of mind.

For example, it was about four years ago when I received an email, written in broken English, wherein I was informed that all of the pornographic photographs and videos that were located on my computer’s hard drive had been captured by the sender of the email. I was further advised that my contact list had also been captured.

Finally, the email demanded that I pay “790 eu in btc” to the sender. If I did not pay the ransom within 26 hours, the email advised that each and every one of the pornographic photographs and videos that had been captured from my hard drive would be forwarded to every person on my contact list.

My parents and Sunday school teachers persistently and correctly taught me many decades ago that an individual who welcomes pornography into his/her life, cannot be in good standing with God. I wholeheartedly accept the eternal truth that there is no place for pornography to exist within a righteous home and have done my very utmost to live a pornography-free existence.

Accordingly, I was not threatened or otherwise intimidated by this email. In fact, I found it to be quite humorous because all of the photographs and videos that were on my computer’s hard drive were G rated and they had already been shared with many of those on my contact list. Shortly after I received the email, I showed it to one of my law partners. After reading the email, she laughed and said, “He sure chose the wrong person to blackmail.”

It was about three years ago when I acquired the office computer that I presently use. The kind fellow who was preparing to download the data that was stored on my old computer’s hard drive awkwardly asked me if there was any pornographic material saved in its data base. I delightedly told him that the answer was “No.” Apparently, those in the IT business have become accustomed to finding pornography within some of their clients’ computer hard drives.

Please do not allow pornography to infiltrate your life. If you are addicted to pornography, please reach out for help and do your utmost to permanently purge pornographic propensities from your life. Even in its most subtle form, pornography will inevitably deprive you of the opportunity to acquire God’s priceless gift of a peaceful mind.

My parents and Sunday school teachers also correctly taught me that adultery is an egregious sin and abomination before God. Marriage is a very serious and eternal commitment, so I have absolutely no regrets in honoring my marital vows.

I recently read a story about an elderly fellow who, by all outward appearances, had lived a wholesome life. Throughout the vast majority of his life, his wife, children and grandchildren believed that he always provided a stellar example of how husbands, fathers and grandfathers should live.

However, after this man was stricken with dementia, he began to disclose very detailed information about his adulterous past. Thereafter, his daughter corroborated the fact that the father that she adored and perceived as a righteous man, was upon many occasions, totally unfaithful to his wife and family. The pain that he inflicted upon his family because of his horrid behavior was immense.

Like the sin of pornography, the sin of adultery will ultimately deprive you of the opportunity to acquire God’s priceless gift of a peaceful mind. Please, honor your marital vows.

Mortal words cannot adequately describe the great magnitude and depth of joy that exists when one’s mind is at peace and in harmony with our Heavenly Father.