Walker: When you find a bad apple, do not burn down the entire orchard

“There’s bad apples in whatever way you want to group people – doesn’t matter if it’s religion, political or social. The big mistake is generalizing,” said Charles De Lint.

Many years ago, when I was 14 years old, I attended an early morning age-based Sunday school class. After the class was completed, one of my friends told me to follow him to our church’s kitchen. When we got to the kitchen, I saw that it was filled with large wooden boxes. The large wooden boxes were filled with bottled soda pop. Both of us were curious about the church activity that would require so many cases of soda pop.

Thereafter, I told another one of my friends, named Greg, to follow me to the kitchen. Like myself, Greg did not know anything about the purpose behind such a large stash of soda pop. My father was ready to drive me back home, so we didn’t have time to further investigate the matter.

Just a few hours later, while relaxing on a beautiful Sunday afternoon, I received a telephone call from Greg. He told me that a woman from our congregation, who I shall refer to as Karen, had just called Greg and asked him if he was aware of anyone who knew about the soda pop. He gave her my name and was calling to warn me that she would likely be contacting me. I thanked Greg for keeping me in the loop.

Since we had never been introduced, all I knew about Karen was that she was married, had a little baby girl and appeared to be in her mid-20s. A few minutes after my telephone conversation with Greg ended, I received a phone call from Karen.

Karen asked me if I knew about the very same soda pop that I had seen earlier in the day. Karen said that the soda pop was for a young women’s activity that was scheduled for later in the month. I told her that I was aware of the soda pop and its location. In a very hostile tone and volume, Karen then asked me why I stole the soda pop. I told her that I had not even touched so much as one of the bottles of soda.

Thereafter, Karen then told me in no uncertain terms that I was both a thief and a liar. She made it very clear that the likes of me didn’t belong at church. I was taken aback by her anger and the venom that she was spewing at me.

Having already acquired a bit of an attorney’s mind, I did my best to explain to Karen that I had neither the time nor the opportunity to steal the soda pop. I had many alibis for the time that I was at church that morning and my parents would corroborate that I was at home with them after the church services ended. Also, I was too young to drive, so how did she believe that I transported the soda pop?

My telephone conversation with Karen lasted far too long. After our telephone conversation ended, my father asked me about what Karen wanted. I told him that she thought that I had stole some soda pop from the church. Dad knew that I had not stolen any soda pop and questioned the authority that Karen even had to investigate the theft.

Karen remained within the congregation that my family attended for about another two years. However, my telephone conversation was the first and last time that I ever communicated with her. As my Savior commanded, I forgave her trespasses against me and decided that the likes of Karen was not going to dissuade me from worshipping Jesus Christ.

It was about 25 years later when I was having lunch with one of my old high school friends, who I shall call Ralph. We were discussing some of the crazy things that we did in high school. I was taken aback when Ralph told me that he took the soda pop from our church building. Ralph was two years older than me, and he had a driver’s license and a car to transport the soda pop.

I told Ralph about Karen accusing me of taking the soda. Ralph told me that he confessed and returned the soda pop within just a few hours after my phone call with Karen. I confess that my blood began to boil as I reflected upon the fact that Karen regularly saw me at church after our telephone conversation, and she did not have the common decency to apologize for her baseless accusations. For my own salvation, I needed to and ultimately did forgive her for yet another trespass.

Please know that the vast majority of those that I have met and interacted with while participating in church activities are good and productive Christian contenders who sincerely want to make our world a better place within which to live. There does exist, however, a very small minority of dysfunctional, insincere and unproductive pretenders in all good organizations. Do not allow them to dissuade you from pursuing the righteous desires of your heart.