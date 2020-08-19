Wallace: The Great American Outdoors Act is a significant milestone for National Parks and public lands

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

From the early days of the Trump Administration, increasing recreational access to public lands for all Americans has been a top priority. The President has made historic progress on that commitment. Even during an unprecedented pandemic. President Trump worked to keep America’s national parks and wildlife refuges safe and accessible to the public. At the same time, he and Secretary Bernhardt have also been actively planning for the fall hunting and fishing seasons, to provide even more opportunities for America’s sportsmen and women.

To that end, with hunting season just around the corner, Secretary Bernhardt announced the single largest expansion of hunting and fishing opportunities in our nation’s history. This historic opening and expansion will offer 859 new hunting and fishing opportunities and open an additional 2.3 million acres at 147 national wildlife refuges and national fish hatcheries in 46 states, including four refuges here in Wyoming.