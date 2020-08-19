Wallace: The Great American Outdoors Act is a significant milestone for National Parks and public lands

From the early days of the Trump Administration, increasing recreational access to public lands for all Americans has been a top priority. The President has made historic progress on that commitment. Even during an unprecedented pandemic. President Trump worked to keep America’s national parks and wildlife refuges safe and accessible to the public. At the same time, he and Secretary Bernhardt have also been actively planning for the fall hunting and fishing seasons, to provide even more opportunities for America’s sportsmen and women.
To that end, with hunting season just around the corner, Secretary Bernhardt announced the single largest expansion of hunting and fishing opportunities in our nation’s history. This historic opening and expansion will offer 859 new hunting and fishing opportunities and open an additional 2.3 million acres at 147 national wildlife refuges and national fish hatcheries in 46 states, including four refuges here in Wyoming.
On top of last year’s unprecedented expansion of 1.4 million acres, President Trump has increased the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service lands available for hunting and fishing by over 4 million acres nationwide. This will bring the number of units in the service’s National Wildlife Refuge System where the public may hunt to 399 and the number where fishing is permitted to 331. Lands on nine units of the National Fish Hatchery System would also be open to hunting and/or sport fishing
The service is the oldest Federal conservation agency, tracing its lineage back to 1871. It manages 568 national wildlife refuges, with at least one in every state and territory and 70 national fish hatcheries that partner with states and tribes to produce and distribute fish for recreational and conservation purposes. Refuges and hatcheries play a critical role in providing outdoor recreation opportunities for the public including hunting, fishing, wildlife viewing, and photography. At times like these, public lands are an even greater American treasure as they offer families a refuge, a place to teach their children to hunt or fish, to revel in the majesty of a bald eagle soaring overhead or to simply get outdoors and explore the abundance of nature’s wonders.
Here in Wyoming, Fish and Wildlife Service offers 256 hunting and fishing opportunities on eight national wildlife refuges and fish hatcheries across more than 78,000 acres, Today’s action by Secretary Bernhardt will, open new acreage or new species to hunt on Bamforth National Wildlife Refuge, Cokeville Meadows National Wildlife Refuge, Hutton Lake National Wildlife Refuge, and Pathfinder National Wildlife Refuge. For specific information about these refuges and other refuges near you https://www.fws.gov/refuges/hunting/.
In addition, earlier this month President Trump signed into law the Great American Outdoors Act, one of the greatest conservation achievements in U.S. history, and a significant milestone in conserving our Nation’s iconic National Parks and other public lands. The Great American Outdoors Act provides permanent funding to conserve public lands and support outdoor recreation across the country.
In addition, the Great American Outdoors Act provides dedicated funding for the next five years to help restore facilities to improve the visitors experience to these parks and refuges across the country. Refuges in Wyoming have over $10 million in unmet infrastructure needs which President Trump’s actions will help address.
Having begun my career as a seasonal ranger in Grand Teton National Park here in Wyoming, these twin conservation achievements have special significance for me. From that beginning in the Park Service to now overseeing two of the most important land management agencies in government, I have seen first-hand the value America’s parks and refuges play in people’s lives and the importance of protecting these resources and making them accessible for everyone. With these two accomplishments President Trump has shown his dedication to the conservation of America’s natural legacy.
There is no better way to
celebrate America’s natural heritage than to visit our National Parks and Wildlife Refuges.
Rob Wallace, a Wyoming native who began his career as a rescue ranger in Yellowstone and the Grant Teton, currently serves as the Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks, where he oversees the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Park Service.
