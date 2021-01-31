Walters: Skill games are an asset

These are Wyoming families — our neighbors — who risked everything to follow their dreams and own their own business. Skill games have helped to bring patrons into establishments as these games provide additional entertainment.

These are among the reasons I am supportive of Senate File 56 which is before the 2021 legislature this year. This bill eliminates the sunset date for skill games and will allow them to continue to lawfully operate in in the state.

Bar and restaurant owners in my district tell me that these games are critical for their businesses survival. The revenues they generate help pay their mortgage, pay their employees, and keep their doors open.

Please note these entertainment games pay a 20% tax and have generated over $2 million for cities and counties, and the state’s education fund in the last nine months.

I know the owners of many of the vending companies who distribute these games. They too are hard-working Wyoming families who have been in business for decades.

They provide pool tables, jukeboxes, dartboards, ATMs, and skill games to bars and restaurants across the state.